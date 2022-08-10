Nightingale Properties names Avi Kollenscher Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Properties is pleased to announce that Avi Kollenscher has joined the firm as an Executive Vice President. In a newly created position, Avi will support CEO, Elie Schwartz, leading investment activities, including investment origination, execution, and capital formation. Together with other members on the executive team, Avi will oversee development, leasing, and portfolio management efforts.

"As Nightingale continues its rapid growth, we needed to expand our leadership team," said Elie Schwartz, CEO of Nightingale. "Avi's extensive experience in the industry is a perfect fit for our team and our strategy, making him ideally suited to lead our investment efforts. We are all very excited to have him on board."

Will Hutton, Senior Director of Acquisitions at Nightingale, remarked "With Avi's tenured pedigree, we will be able to expand the depth and scope of our investment capabilities into new markets and new asset classes, while providing top-shelf service to our investment partners. Avi's background building and operating commercial real estate will further expand our ability to identify attractive investment opportunities for our investors and execute on those business plans."

Avi joins Nightingale Properties after a two-decade tenure at Related Companies where he most recently served as Senior Vice President. In this role Avi oversaw large-scale development projects exceeding $2 billion across multiple property types and managed a 3 million square foot portfolio of retail assets. Before joining Related Companies, Avi was an analyst in the real estate investment banking group at UBS Investment Bank where he executed a variety of debt and equity offerings, and mergers and acquisitions, across the real estate, lodging, and gaming industries. Avi graduated summa cum laude from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in Finance.

"I am excited to join Elie and the entire Nightingale team to aid the company in realizing its full growth potential, and building a world-class institutional real estate investment firm," said Avi. "The time is right to raise capital to target the numerous value add and repositioning opportunities we expect to see in the commercial real estate sector in the near future."

About Nightingale Properties:

Led by Elie Schwartz, Nightingale Properties is an established vertically-integrated commercial real estate investment firm founded in 2005 with a track record exceeding $10 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Nightingale has owned and managed over 22 million square feet of office, retail, data center, life sciences, and parking assets across 22 states. Primarily, Nightingale seeks value-oriented investments with repositioning or redevelopment opportunities in high-growth and urban core markets. By leveraging a proprietary network to identify unique real estate opportunities, Nightingale targets well-located assets with intrinsic, under-appreciated value due to operating inefficiencies, undercapitalization, or market dislocation, in addition to core, defensive, truly multi-generational investment opportunities that stand the test of time. Nightingale synergizes the past with the present to maximize investment returns in the future.

For more information about Nightingale, please visit www.thenggroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Nightingale Properties