Aktiv Learning Chosen as a Supporting Partner of New OpenStax Organic Chemistry Textbook from John McMurry

The new partnership will enhance Aktiv's innovative active learning platform for chemistry with a deep integration of John McMurry's well-known and widely used teaching text.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktiv Learning , maker of the leading active learning platform for STEM disciplines, today announced an agreement with Open Educational Resource provider OpenStax to make the company a supporting technology partner of the forthcoming new edition of Organic Chemistry by renowned educator John McMurry.

With this partnership, we are able to combine the best learning content with the best learning technology for chemistry

Used by more than 1 million students over its first nine editions, McMurry's Organic Chemistry is widely recognized for its scholarship, precise explanations, innovative illustrations and applications suitable for pre-med, allied health, bioengineering, biology, chemistry and related majors. OpenStax and the original publisher, Cengage, have agreed that after OpenStax's robust review and revision process, OpenStax will publish the 10th edition of the popular and influential text as an open educational resource (OER).

As part of that arrangement, Aktiv Learning has been chosen as a supporting technology partner where it will provide directly connected learning and engagement support for the new book – helping chemistry students practice and experience the material in new and productive ways.

The new integration will be a part of the company's Aktiv Chemistry product (f.k.a. Chem101), which is now adopted by educators at more than 600 colleges and universities in North America including Florida State University, the California State University system, and the University of Connecticut. The mobile-first platform is utilized by instructors for in-class active learning, online homework, and assessments that help students to visualize, experience, and interact with difficult STEM concepts.

In 2021, Aktiv Chemistry expanded support for Organic Chemistry courses with the introduction of its groundbreaking AktivGrid drawing system. The patent-pending technology lowers barriers to student success in the notoriously difficult course by making molecule drawing intuitive and supporting students with instant, intelligent feedback on their mistakes as they practice. A recent survey of 6,000+ Aktiv Chemistry students demonstrated that 86% of users attributed the platform to making them more engaged or interested in chemistry.

"We are honored to be working with OpenStax and John McMurry on this historic project," said Dr. Justin Weinberg, Co-founder & CEO of Aktiv Learning. "With this partnership, we are able to combine the best learning content with the best learning technology for Organic Chemistry – all while significantly lowering costs and increasing equity across higher education. This is a huge win for chemistry students and educators alike."

"The Aktiv Chemistry platform is transformative due to its groundbreaking and intuitive AktivGrid drawing system for Organic Chemistry courses," said David Harris, Editor-in-Chief of OpenStax. "The integration between Aktiv and the OpenStax edition of McMurry's Organic Chemistry text will provide a richer and more effective teaching and learning package."

The new book will be available for adoption and use with students in the Fall 2023 academic term. It will be available online, in web and PDF formats, along with an openly licensed, free student solution manual and other ancillaries.

About Aktiv Learning

Aktiv Learning (f.k.a. 101edu) is transforming STEM education with a next-generation learning platform that fosters student engagement and improves student outcomes. The company's first product for chemistry courses, Aktiv Chemistry (f.k.a. Chem101), has quickly acquired adoptions at 1 out of 10 colleges and universities across North America. Recent surveys of 6,000+ Aktiv Chemistry students demonstrated that 86% of users become more engaged or interested in chemistry after using the platform. The company's newest product, Aktiv Mathematics , is now revolutionizing how students learn in Developmental Math and other lower-division college math courses.

Aktiv Learning was founded by Dr. Justin Weinberg and Igor Belyayev in 2016. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms and angel investors from the edtech industry including Birchmere Ventures, University Ventures, Recurring Capital Partners, James Caras, Mark Miller, and Vineet Madan. Aktiv Learning is based in New York City and is growing its team of educators, engineers, and entrepreneurs both locally and remotely.

