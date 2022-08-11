CME Group Foundation Awards 2022 Higher Education Scholarships to Rising Black and Latinx Students

More than $2.5 million in Foundation scholarships awarded since 2019

Students eligible for $20,000 in grants each year for up to three years

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Foundation today announced that 18 rising Black and Latinx students majoring in finance, technology and related fields at 11 partner colleges and universities in Illinois have been awarded $20,000 in scholarships each to further their education.

While many scholarship programs are aimed at helping freshmen start college, the CME Group Foundation Scholarship Program works to ensure that sophomores, juniors, and seniors can finish their four-year degrees. Winners can reapply for up to three years of support, for a total of $60,000 in financial assistance. Since its 2019 launch, this program has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to 69 talented college students.

"CME Group Foundation is pleased to play a role in driving equitable growth opportunities for under-represented students in our state by providing financial assistance for high-quality education and career development opportunities," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of CME Group Foundation. "This scholarship program can help our students earn college degrees debt-free, while simultaneously opening new possibilities to explore careers at CME Group and other world-class organizations."

"We are extremely proud to learn that 15 of the 35 CME Group Foundation Scholars for 2022 are UIC students," said University of Illinois Chicago Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes. "As one of the nation's most diverse public research universities, we are devoted to creating higher education opportunities for Black and Latino students. The CME Group Foundation scholarships and internship opportunities will open doors for underrepresented students and provide exposure to careers in finance, technology and related fields."

"Loyola is grateful for the CME Group Foundation's long-running support of the University and our students, including its partnership in the CME Group Foundation Business Analytics Lab in the Quinlan School of Business," said Margaret Callahan, Provost of Loyola University Chicago. "The Scholars program furthers Loyola's core mission by providing critical opportunities for Black and Latinx students in finance and analytics, and we are especially pleased to note that three Loyola Scholars who graduated in May are now working full time at CME Group."

On August 11, CME Group executives will host an annual Market Education Day on the financial services industry during which students can learn more about internship and career opportunities available at CME Group,

Scholarship partner colleges and universities include:

DePaul University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Loyola University Chicago

National Louis University

Northern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Stevens Institute of Technology

St. Xavier University

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Wilbur Wright College

New recipients of the CME Group Foundation Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year include:

Azizat Balogun, University of Illinois Chicago

Johnny Barrios , University of Illinois Chicago

Nicole Beulah , DePaul University

Emmanuel Buabeng , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Aiko Castrejon , University of Illinois Chicago

Isaac Deleon , DePaul University

Robert Denman , Loyola University Chicago

Monica Guzman , University of Illinois Chicago

Feisal Hassan , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Niya Hitch , DePaul University

Klever Inga , University of Illinois Chicago

Na'im Muhammad , Illinois Institute of Technology

Noah Munoz , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Anthony Olavarria , University of Illinois Chicago

Juan Rodriguez , University of Illinois Chicago

Jacqueline Santiago , University of Illinois Chicago

Gretel Trejo , University of Illinois Chicago

For more information on CME Group Foundation, visit www.cmegroupfoundation.org.

About CME Group Foundation

CME Group Foundation helps today's students keep pace with dramatically evolving technology, creating a workforce for the future that is equipped with the skills to meet tomorrow's global challenges. By bringing together the brightest minds in education to generate fresh approaches to early math, computer science, personalized learning, and college and career success, we are sparking system-wide change that benefits all students, from cradle to career, with a focus on those who are typically underrepresented in the STEM fields. They will shape the future of the world's most important industries, including our own, so we give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group Foundation