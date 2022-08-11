Opera Limited announces date change for its second quarter 2022 financial results to August 30, 2022

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings release schedule for the second quarter 2022 financial results to align with the reporting date of Kunlun Tech Co., Ltd. ("Kunlun"), its controlling shareholder and a public company traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The financial results will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Opera's quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com .

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 30th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EDT).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-830-2597

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494

Norway: +47 80-01-3780

United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183

International: +1 785-424-1877

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ222

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

