Standout Gravel Superstar Lauren De Crescenzo Joins Supersapiens as Advisor and Ambassador

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersapiens, the world's first glucose management system designed for athletes, proudly welcomes versatile American professional cyclist Lauren De Crescenzo to its ever-growing list of professional ambassadors. Supersapiens, powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is eager to support De Crescenzo as she tackles gravel racing, time trials, and road cycling.

De Crescenzo had a breakthrough 2021 season where she was the winningest gravel racer taking the top step of the podium at Unbound Gravel 200, SBT GRVL, Gravel Worlds, and The Rad Fest. She has followed up 2022 in a similar fashion taking the overall win at the Tour of Gila, first at Midsouth Gravel, and runner-up at Unbound Gravel 200 and US Pro Nationals Championship Road Race. Additional accolades include representing the United States at the 2015 UCI World Championships and holding the former women's Everesting world record (May 2020).

More than an athlete, De Crescenzo holds her master's degree in Public Health in Epidemiology and worked at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) throughout the COVID pandemic. It wasn't until after her 2021 Unbound victory that the career change was made possible when her team, Cinch Cycling, offered to match her salary.

"I'm stoked to be a Supersapiens advisor and athlete and be able to use science to unlock even better physical performances. With real-time data in training and at the races, I'll be able to make informed decisions about my pre-event fueling, race nutrition, and recovery, and have overall insights into every minute of the day. At races like SBT GRVL and Unbound, the Supersapiens ecosystem is a nearly priceless tool," said De Crescenzo.

Supersapiens develops innovative technology and insights around glucose data to help athletes to make more informed nutrition decisions around training and recovery. Supersapiens is the first glucose management system designed for athletes to visualize the connection between their glucose levels, their perceived energy level, and learn the most beneficial intraday behavior adjustments to improve their performance.

"What makes Lauren such a unique rider is her ability to move seamlessly between multiple disciplines of the sport. She is an equal threat in gravel, on a time trial bike, or in the sprint finish of a road race. She is pushing the boundaries and redefining the sport both on and off the bike. Lauren's data-driven mindset and her scientific background and career make her invaluable as we work to improve the value we drive to our Supersapiens tribe. Together, we are eager to see how far we can push the boundaries of the sport," said Supersapiens CEO and Founder Phil Southerland.

Supersapiens launched to the public in September 2020. The Supersapiens app pairs with Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, allowing athletes to see their glucose levels updated every minute via Bluetooth. This data can be viewed on the Supersapiens app or their wrist wearable device, the Supersapiens Energy Band, which is the first and only performance wearable that is capable of reading glucose data directly from Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport biosensor.

The Supersapiens system powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is aiming to be the most influential sports brand of the decade. They develop innovative insights around glucose that aim to unlock better performance and recovery by driving positive behavior changes.

Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure their glucose levels. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use and is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not for sale in the U.S and is only available in select countries. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Knowledge Base.

