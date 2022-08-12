Cortes Campers Ships Travel Trailers to Beartooth Ford in Montana

Company Increasing Production to Meet Dealer Demand

EUCLID, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), today announced it delivered its first shipment of 17-foot towable travel trailers to Beartooth Ford, its dealer in Columbus, Montana. Montana is an extremely popular RV destination.

Cortes Campers exclusive dealer, Beartooth Ford, sells the Cortes Campers brand in both Montana and Wyoming. Cortes Campers 100% molded fiberglass body is lightweight and strong, perfect for the outdoor RVing life. (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to deliver a shipment of sea foam green travel trailers, with updated interiors, to Beartooth Ford. This was made possible by streamlining our manufacturing process, thereby making it easier to ship more campers to satisfy our growing backlog of dealer orders," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group. "In addition, we have increased our staffing to include more skilled talent in fiberglass lamination and assembly, which has helped us tremendously to meet demand for our product."

"One benefit of having a broad dealer network is that we can receive orders from all across the United States, where they can be sold and serviced near the customer. Dealers have been advertising the Cortes Campers brand in their territories and received significant interest from consumers, who particularly like the design and construction of the product. This is great news for Cortes Campers as we move forward with new features and concepts for future models."

Cortes Campers uses no wood in its state-of-the-art camper construction, and it has a powder-coated frame which makes its RV travel trailers impervious to corrosion, rust and rot. The campers are lightweight and very strong with a competitive price, making them very attractive in today's marketplace.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

For additional information: cortescampers.com

