IRVINE INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR

Dr. Stefan Bean , Veteran Educational Administrator and Leader, Named Executive Director

Mrs. Sandy Small , Popular Returning Teacher, Elevated to Assistant Principal

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irvine International Academy announced today the appointment of Dr. Stefan Bean as Executive Director and Mrs. Sandy Small as Assistant Principal for the 2022-23 school year. The Mandarin Immersion and STEAM Charter School is preparing to begin its' second year of operation, with school beginning on August 18.

"Dr. Bean brings a breadth of knowledge and experience with charter schools that will prove valuable to our students and teachers, and Mrs. Small played an invaluable role during our inaugural school year," said Dough Husen, IIA Board President. "Together, their leadership and institutional knowledge will benefit our students, teachers and parents."

Dr. Bean also will serve as the school's new Principal. A longtime educational administrator and leader, Dr. Bean brings more than two decades of experience as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and most recently, superintendent of a leading charter organization in California. He has served on the boards of numerous educational organizations, including the Orange County Classical Academy, Los Angeles Coalition for Excellent School and the W.A.Y.S. Academy for Young Scientist Charter School.

Mrs. Small begins her second year at Irvine International Academy. Last year she served as a teacher, and is very familiar with the students, staff and inner workings of the school, and her depth of passion and commitment to the students and their learning environment made her a perfect fit for this new role.

"We are very fortunate to add Dr. Bean and Mrs. Small in these key roles as we strive to build the best Mandarin immersion and STEAM charter school in the region," said Husen. "There were a lot of lessons learned during our first year, and that knowledge – combined with this team's talents – position us for future success."

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to lead the Irvine International Academy," said Dr. Bean. "Last year's academic achievement – with our student's math and science scores exceeding the local public school's average and the highest of any dual immersion charter school in Irvine – demonstrates the unique opportunity our students have to learn at the premier Mandarin Immersion and STEAM charter school in the region," said Dr. Bean.

He added, "Our specialty classes, including PE, art and STEAM, STEAM Lab and the dedication and commitment from our teachers and staff are a game-changer for parents seeking the best dual immersion education for their children in Irvine."

About Irvine International Academy

Irvine International Academy is a Mandarin Immersion and STEAM charter school located in Irvine, California. IIA provides a unique learning environment for students to learn in both English and Mandarin Chinese, and provide students with the best path for educational success. Additionally, students are steeped in the STEAM educational disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. For more information on the Irvine International Academy, visit: https://irvineia.org/ .

