BulletinHealthcare Launches Family Medicine Today in Partnership with American Academy of Family Physicians

BELTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, today announced that it has launched its latest briefing for members of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), Family Medicine Today.

Family Medicine Today is distributed via email to AAFP members by 9:00 a.m. ET every weekday morning. The publication provides family medicine physicians with relevant medical, practice management, and health policy news, delivered directly to their inbox in a concise, user-friendly format. The content of the briefings follows BulletinHealthcare's signature curation and distillation of the day's most important news stories, selected from thousands of sources by its team of healthcare analysts.

"We are pleased to partner with the American Academy of Family Physicians to produce an exciting publication to serve their members," said Danielle Sturgis, Vice President of Partnerships at BulletinHealthcare. "Our analyst group is unmatched in their expertise in producing handcrafted news briefings for busy healthcare professionals. And, with this new partnership, BulletinHealthcare adds a valuable new audience to the nearly one million healthcare professionals we reach each day."

"The typical family physician sees more than 80 patients a week. As advocates for family physicians and their patients, the AAFP works to deliver high-value resources that give our members more time and energy for their patients," said Shawn Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Academy of Family Physicians. "In Family Medicine Today, BulletinHealthcare will curate content specifically for family physicians, providing a quick and convenient way for our members to stay current on news and trends that affect family medicine."

Advertising opportunities in AAFP's Family Medicine Today are now available, including special founding advertiser packages for 2022.

About BulletinHealthcare

BulletinHealthcare, a Cision® Insights solution, is a healthcare provider-focused digital publisher that – through partnerships with more than 30 leading medical associations and the Cleveland Clinic – curates and disseminates the stories and research that matter most to verified physicians, dentists, nurses, and other HCPs. BulletinHealthcare delivers nearly one million briefings every weekday to our partners' members and stakeholders.

About the American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 127,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine and the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, visit www.aafp.org. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

