Mitratech Kicks off its Annual Interact Conference in Nashville

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, kicks off its customer conference, Interact, in Nashville TN. The annual event brings over 300 of the best minds in legal and claims, compliance, risk, and HR for two-and-a-half days of exclusive user insights and networking. With more than 30 panels, workshops, keynotes and presentations, the event runs from August 14-17.

We are thrilled to host platform experts, industry voices, and strategic partners at Interact 2022.

This year will feature notable speakers in the legal and GRC space including Ryan O'Leary

Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC, Michael Rasmussen, GRC analyst from GRC 20/20, Rohit Gulati from HBR Consulting, Justin Hectus, CIO at KP Labs, and many more.

"We are thrilled to host platform experts, industry voices, and strategic partners at Interact 2022. They will be covering an array of topics that have been carefully tailored to the specific needs of our customer base," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "This can't-miss event is a unique chance for our customers to supercharge their organization's platform capabilities, network with their peers and get to know Mitratech's rapidly expanding global network."

Mitratech will also be announcing the release of several product developments at Interact, including TeamConnect InvoiceIQ, a new suite of features within Mitratech's flagship enterprise legal management product that operationalizes the latest machine learning technologies.

Mitratech's enterprise risk product, Alyne, will showcase new cutting edge AI-driven capabilities for document summarization and evidence checking to help companies understand complex documents and streamline audit processes. Additionally, Mitratech's contract management product, EraCLM, will reveal a set of integrations with leading word processing and CRM tools.

Interact 2022 is sponsored by Morae Global Corporation, HBR Consulting LLC, Black Kite Technologies, Kroll LLC, PwC, Consilio LLC, Wisetime (an Anaqua Company), FTI Consulting Inc, Kranium Consulting, KP Labs, Uplevel Ops, and the Clear Law Institute, LLC.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 2,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

