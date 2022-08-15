STRATEGIC ADVISORS JOIN NEXTNAME TO HELP DRIVE THIS NIL START-UP'S SUCCESS

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextName, a brand-new platform offering fans the opportunity to purchase the "name, image, likeness" (NIL) of their favorite team and individual players through the sale of their digital collectibles has announced a roster of strategic advisors to help drive the success of this new company. NextName's new strategic advisors include:

(PRNewsfoto/NextName) (PRNewswire)

Peter Hassen, former VP Marketing, Chicago Blackhawks

Rachel Parrish, Director of Brand Marketing and Communications, Chicago Red Stars

Ryan Baker, Former Flying Illini men's basketball team manager

Deon Thomas, Associate Director of Development, University of Illinois, and University of Illinois men's basketball all-time leading scorer

Stephen Bardo, Sports Analyst, FOX Sports, and 1989 Big Ten defensive player of the year as a member of the 'Flyin' Illini' basketball team

Matt Alverson, IA Collaborative

Andrew Stroth, Handler-Thayer, LLP, Sports Attorney

These advisors will be in attendance at the open-to-the-public NextName launch event on 8/17, 6-9 pm, at Recess, 838 W. Kinzie, Chicago. Entry tokens can be accessed here: https://nextname.io/nextname-launch-event/

"We are a fast-growing platform and are thrilled to have these industry experts join us to help us direct and manage our growth," explains Steve Thayer, co-founder, NextName, and University of Illinois graduate. "We have big plans to take this opportunity to college athletes nationwide and it helps to have our advisors' support in key areas."

As part of its phase one launch, NextName has created professionally designed NFTs for University of Illinois athletes and their teams. This opportunity allows fans to support the team as a whole and individual players. Universities partnering with NextName will also receive a share of the proceeds through a direct licensing agreement with the school. Following its initial University of Illinois launch of digital collectibles, NextName plans to expand its offering to include digital collectibles from other schools and universities nationwide.

About NextName

NextName was founded by Steve Thayer, a 1988 University of Illinois LAS Economics graduate and 2018 Chicago Illini of the Year, and his son, Ryan Thayer, a 2021 University of Illinois graduate of The Gies College of Business. The duo sought to find a way to support collegiate athletes nationwide, both legally and fairly.

For more information, visit www.nextname.io. Follow NextName on Twitter: @nextname_io; Facebook: @nextname_io; Instagram: @nextname_io; and LinkedIn: nextname.

