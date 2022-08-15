Yesway Debuts a NEW Concept Store in Lubbock, Texas, Tailored to College Students - Introducing Allsup's Express!

Join the fun when the doors open on August 16th and return for

the Grand Opening celebration September 7th through 11th

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, is pleased to announce the opening of its new concept store, Allsup's Express on Tuesday, August 16th, located at 1111 University Avenue, in Lubbock, Texas, and adjacent to the vibrant campus of Texas Tech University teeming with Allsup's fans.

The Allsup's Express store, a 3,000 square foot bodega-style store open Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 A.M. to midnight, and 6:00 A.M to 2:00 A.M. Friday through Saturday, is focused on serving the Texas Tech University (TTU) community and students with an assortment of merchandise offerings tailored to meet their needs including food, beverages, and everyday products. Allsup's fans on campus will also enjoy friendly, fun service including the award-winning Allsup's Rewards program that will offer students a mobile order ahead and pickup program, personalized digital engagement, and more.

Now, whatever TTU students and the greater community crave, from energy drinks, bottled waters, and teas, to hot coffee, cold fountain sodas, and F'Real shakes, tasty snacks, delicious hot to go and fresh meals, and the world famous Allsup's Burrito and taco sauce too, can be found at Allsup's Express. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. It's all the things customers love about Allsup's, right there across from campus.

Yesway has gone all out in the run up to the opening of Allsup's Express, launching an Allsup's Burrito Ambassadors influencer marketing program showcased on the brand's Instagram at @allsupsstores ; deploying street teams in the area to amp up attention and excitement around the launch, and offering novel grand opening activities, including a VIP Dignitary Private preview event with a DJ spinning vinyl on August 15th, grassroots coupon book giveaways, and more.

The official Allsup's Express Grand Opening celebrations begin Wednesday, September 7th, with the fun and festivities continuing through Sunday, September 11th, and everyone is invited to attend.

TTU students can text "Tech" to 82295 during the Grand Opening celebration to receive a FREE world famous Allsup's burrito*. And, anyone who visits Allsup's Express and purchases a burrito with an Allsup's Rewards card will also be entered for a chance to win $1,000 toward the purchase of class books**. The Allsup's Rewards program rewards Allsup's most loyal customers. Simply use the Allsup's Rewards card in stores and at the pump to earn points. For every 250 points earned, Rewards members will receive a Smile. Smiles can be redeemed for FREE stuff like freshly-brewed coffee, fountain drinks, Allsup's swag (also available for purchase through Allsup's ecommerce store at shopyeswayallsups.com ), and more! Register here today to earn your first reward, a 10¢/gallon fuel reward.

"With over a half dozen Yesway stores in the Lubbock market already selling the beloved Allsup's burrito, we see the Allsup's Express brand expansion as an exciting and fresh opportunity to meet the needs of the college students," said Tom Trkla, CEO of Yesway. "Our customers are so important to us, and we could not think of a more enthusiastic and welcoming community in which to debut this exciting new concept store and satisfy some of Allsup's biggest fans. We look forward to serving you."

*One free burrito per mobile number.

**Allsup's Giveaway Terms available here .

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision-making. Yesway was named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the "2022 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 410 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

