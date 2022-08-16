Bank Director Announces Top 25 Banks In The U.S.

Bank Director's New RankingBanking Study Ranks All 300 Of The Largest Publicly Traded Banks In The Country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released its RankingBanking study, sponsored by Crowe LLP. This study ranks the 300 largest publicly traded banks in the country by metrics that examine profitability, asset quality, capital adequacy and total shareholder return.

Bank Director identified the best banks overall and also ranked institutions by asset size, showcasing the best in each category. The top ranked banks are:

The Top 25 Banks

PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Los Angeles, California

$50 Billion and Above

Western Alliance Bancorp. (WAL)

Phoenix, Arizona

$5 Billion to $50 Billion

The Bancorp (TBBK)

Wilmington, Delaware

$1 Billion to $5 Billion

PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Los Angeles, California

"Since its inception in 1991, Bank Director has focused on what makes a strong bank. This ranking uncovers the institutions that were the best of the best for 2021 performance," says Emily McCormick, Bank Director's vice president of research. "While profitability can vary from year to year, affected by various initiatives and strategic moves, we find some perennial top performers float toward the top every year. These are the banks that we focus on in this report, along with the industry's best for the year."

The RankingBanking study examines public banks using calendar year 2021 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The analysis was conducted by Piper Sandler & Co.

To review the full results of Bank Director's RankingBanking study, along with previous RankingBanking reports, please visit BankDirector.com.

