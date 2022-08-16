Leap Launches Educational Video Series About Home Ownership

Four-Part Video Series Aims to Empower Historically Underserved Communities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Analytics Inc. (Leap), a fintech real estate investment firm with a mission to empower underserved communities to help close the wealth gap, today announced the launch of its four-part educational series designed to demystify the financial process of the homeownership. The first video educates potential homeowners on key considerations about the general home buying process.

"While research suggests that people of color will drive homeownership growth over the next two decades, these communities have been historically marginalized in the buying process," said Ashley Bete, Leap's Founder and CEO. "This incredible opportunity to mitigate generations of bias and systemic racism through wealth creation could be hampered by a lack of experience many homeowners, and potential homeowners, have regarding the nuances, details and potential complications of the homeownership and borrowing processes."

The introductory segment, published on the company's site, explores the advantages of owning a home and the financial considerations, including:

Checking and improving credit score

Understanding different mortgage options

Finding a real estate agent

Making an offer

Scheduling inspections and closing

The remaining three episodes include:

The Importance of Credit Scores – An in-depth discussion on credit scores, the anatomy of a credit score, and ways to maintain and improve one's credit in preparation for purchasing a home

Navigating the Mortgage Loan Process – An overview of the various types of mortgages in detail, including the benefits and risks of each type of mortgage

Homeownership – Discussion on optimal ways to pay a mortgage, and maintaining and enhancing the value of the home

Bete added, "Rising interest rates have eroded purchasing power for some potential homeowners. Therefore, it's critical for underserved communities to understand their financial opportunities and costs when it comes to personal finance and real estate, so they can improve their financial wellness, increase their economic power, and ultimately achieve their vision of the American Dream."

About Leap

Leap Analytics, Inc. is a fintech real estate investment firm whose mission is to leverage innovative technology and institutional real estate expertise to empower underserved communities, transform the home finance marketplace, and help close America's housing and wealth gaps. The company provides purpose-built Home Equity Agreements (HEAs), and housing-related education to improve homeowners' financial literacy and wellness. Leap utilizes advanced technology to remove bias from the HEA application process and to expedite applications. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Please visit www.Leaphea.com for more information on Leap HEAs, and educational resources regarding the mortgage industry and homeownership. Follow Leap on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

