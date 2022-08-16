National Grid Renewables Celebrates American Clean Power Week with Tours of First Solar Manufacturing Plant and Ohio Solar Project

Customers, partners, and community members gather to learn about solar energy's economic benefits

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of American Clean Power Week 2022, National Grid Renewables hosted a two-day event to educate visitors on the economic benefits that solar energy projects provide national, state, and local communities. For a short video covering the two-day event, click here.

Customers, partners, and community members first assembled for a tour of National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud Solar Project, a 274 megawatt (MW) project located in Ross and Pickaway counties, Ohio that is currently under construction.

"The Yellowbud Solar Project currently employs over 550 onsite construction workers and is anticipated to produce $90 million in tax revenue, landowner income, local spending, and charitable funding throughout the first twenty years of operation," commented Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables. "Across the nation, solar energy projects like Yellowbud Solar are providing significant positive economic impact on local, statewide, and national economies."

Event guests were then invited on a tour of the First Solar manufacturing plant in Toledo, where attendees learned how First Solar modules are built, packaged, and shipped. Experts from across the industry discussed solar energy projects and the benefits they offer the economy.

"First Solar joins National Grid Renewables in celebrating a remarkable Midwestern project that sources modules that utilize U.S. technology to benefit the local community with renewable solar energy," said Georges Antoun, First Solar's Chief Commercial Officer. "A testament to the value of American solar manufacturing, the project exemplifies a sustainable energy model for the future of Ohio – as well any community that wishes to spur job growth, economic impact, and renewable energy security. The Yellowbud Solar Project is a fantastic achievement for the community, and First Solar is proud to have supplied our responsibly sourced modules to support its success."

"We appreciate the opportunity to join National Grid Renewables in commemorating American Clean Power Week and to see the incredible progress that has been made to further utilize solar power in Ohio," said Mike Gammill, Vice President for Kiewit Power Constructors Co., the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the Yellowbud Solar Project. "We are proud to serve as the EPC contractor and to contribute to the ongoing innovation and collaboration that is driving its success."

