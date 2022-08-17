SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Carvana Co. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2022 - (NYSE: CVNA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Carvana Co.

Shareholders who purchased shares of CVNA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 6, 2020 to June 24, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; (7) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about Carvana's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 3, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CVNA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 3, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

