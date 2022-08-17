SwatchOn Launches a Digital Twin 3D Fabric Library to Forge Fashion's Future.

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale fashion fabric aggregate SwatchOn has launched its sister service, VMOD 3D Library , to fully digitize the 200,000 fabrics on SwatchOn's innovative sourcing platform.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided a unique and reliable link in the fashion supply chain: SwatchOn's members-only, B2B platform connects the entirety of the South Korean textile industry to fashion brands around the globe. A member of the CFDA Materials Hub, SwatchOn's wholesale fabric offering of 200,000 SKUs has made the platform a reliable global resource for independent labels, mid-size brands, and the largest apparel manufacturers in the world.

The VMOD 3D Library is the largest digital fashion fabric library with thousands of hyper-realistic, customizable 3D materials created from real life fabric twins. (PRNewswire)

Founded by Woosuk (Will) Lee and Yonmi (Michelle) Jung, SwatchOn disrupted the fabric sourcing industry, and continues to change and challenge the space. Streamlining the fabric sourcing link in the fashion supply chain set the stage for SwachhOn's next digital steps. In 2019, well before the pandemic, SwatchOn digitized its first fabric in 3D.

Today, VMOD 3D Library is the world's largest digital fabric library with thousands of hyper-realistic, customizable 3D fashion materials created from real-life twin fabrics. VMOD uses the latest technology from Vizoo to achieve high resolution surface scanning, capturing seamless PBR texture maps. The library currently provides 3D materials in compliance with both Adobe Substance 3D, as well as CLO3D and Marvelous Designer. CLO is one of the world's leaders in 3D Design Software – and SwatchOn's partner and investor.

"As fashion evolves and the lines between IRL and URL become intertwined, digital materials are increasingly recognized as an essential part of both physical and digital fashion. However, access to quality digital fabrics continues to be significantly lacking. We hope to change this material – and therefore creative – deficit with our VMOD 3D Fabric Library." explains Woosuk Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of SwatchOn. "VMOD's mission is to empower fashion brands and 3D fashion creators across the globe, and help enable endless possibilities."

The VMOD 3D Library materials are created with a wide range of customization features, introducing a unique spectrum of new creativity. With VMOD, 3D fashion creators can iterate efficiently utilizing superior quality fabrics created with the latest 3D technology, all of which embody accurate physical parameters of twin fabrics.

About SwatchOn

SwatchOn is a global fashion sourcing solution that connects the entirety of the South Korean textile industry to fashion brands around the world. SwatchOn has completely streamlined the fabric supply chain, allowing designers to quickly search and access over 200,000 textiles from 750 different suppliers – on its free, members-only website, SwatchOn.com.

SwatchOn boasts an unparalleled swatch sampling service. In addition to its Sustainable fabric section, SwatchOn ships in eco-friendly packaging to over 52 countries worldwide.

See more at https://swatchon.com/

About VMOD 3D Library

VMOD 3D Library is the world's largest digital fabric library with thousands of hyper-realistic, customizable 3D materials created from real-life fabric twins.

The VMOD 3D Library fabric assets are created with a wide range of customizable features, which enable users with a unique spectrum of creativity and efficiency. All VMOD 3D Library digital fabric assets embody accurate physical parameters of twin real-life fabrics in compliance with both Adobe Substance 3D, as well as CLO3D and Marvelous Designer.

See more at https://vmod.xyz/

