Azul was the most on-time airline in the world in July

Cirium Airline On-Time Performance Report revealed Azul as the most punctual Global Mainline Airline

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, the largest airline in Brazil in terms of number of flights and cities served, was ranked by Cirium, a leading aviation data analysis company, as the most on-time airline in the world in July. According to "The Airline On-Time Performance Report", Azul's on-time performance was 89.02% in the global ranking for "The most on-time Global Airlines – Mainline", leading all the airlines analyzed in Asia/Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The analysis tracked 99.4% of Azul's 25,003 flights during the month of July.

"Once again I am incredibly proud of my more than 13,000 colleagues for delivering an industry leading experience for our customers. This is the 2nd time in the previous 5 months that we have been number 1 in the world and we have been in the top 5 in every month since March. This achievement perfectly coincides with the historically high satisfaction scores we are seeing from our customers.", says John Rodgerson, President of Azul. "The culture we have within the company, the spirit of working together as one team was key to this achievement"

Currently, Azul operates 900 daily flights to more than 150 destinations, on more than 240 routes with a flexible fleet of 160 aircraft ranging from Cessna Caravans to A330neo widebody aircraft for its international operations to the United States and Portugal.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers more than 900 daily flights to more 151 destinations. With a passenger operating fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 240 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

