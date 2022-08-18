Blockchain Capital Announces New Chief Operating Officer & Operating Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Capital, LLC announced the appointment of Tony Schmidt as Chief Operating Officer & Operating Partner. Mr. Schmidt will be responsible for optimizing firmwide operations while working with senior management in overseeing organizational priorities and developing and executing the firm's ongoing strategic roadmap.

"With over 17 years of experience in defining operations, technology, processes, and the integration of strategic initiatives for some of most reputable private capital firms, Tony has a proven record of achieving measurable results and his industry expertise will be critical in continuing to build our best-in-class operational framework", said Brad Stephens, Founding Partner.

Prior to joining Blockchain Capital, Mr. Schmidt was a Controller of Finance and Operations at Spectrum Equity where he managed the financial operations of the funds while spearheading systems optimization, new platform implementations and other operational initiatives across the firm. Prior to Spectrum Equity, Mr. Schmidt consulted for some of the largest and most reputable global private capital firms in addition to working in positions at JPMorgan and TA Associates. During this time, he managed portfolio reporting, led operating model assessments, software selection and implementation, and business process design and automation. Tony earned a B.S. in Accounting & Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University and continued his musical studies as an accomplished pianist at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

About Blockchain Capital, LLC

Based in San Francisco, Blockchain Capital is the first dedicated venture capital firm to invest exclusively in the blockchain technology sector. Founded in 2013 by Bart and Brad Stephens, Blockchain Capital has funded over 165 founders with the principal mission of helping these entrepreneurs build world-class companies and projects based on blockchain technology.

