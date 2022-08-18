Experienced Attorneys at Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Again Ranked Among Nation's Best for Business Lawsuits

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Texas commercial litigation attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann of Dallas' The Law Offices of Brad Jackson have been named two of the country's top lawyers for business lawsuits in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Jackson, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and Ms. Mann have earned selection in the annual Best Lawyers listing for years.

The firm recently helped the daughters of an elderly North Texas woman win a record-setting $7.3 billion negligence verdict against Charter Communications after a field technician for the company's Spectrum division brutally stabbed their mother to death. The verdict handed down in late July is one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.

Jurors heard how Charter/Spectrum failed to properly screen the employee who killed Betty Jo Thomas, 83, a day after fixing a fax machine at her home in Irving. He arrived wearing a Spectrum uniform and driving a Spectrum van even though he was off the clock. After entering her home and killing Ms. Thomas, the technician stole her credit card and went on a spending spree before being arrested. He was sentenced to life in prison last year after pleading guilty to murder.

In addition to more than $300 million in actual damages, the jury assessed $7 billion in punitive damages against Charter/Spectrum after hearing evidence that the company relied on forged documents to try to force Ms. Thomas' family to bring their case before an arbitration panel instead of a jury. The scheme failed, and the jury responded with the massive award in Goff, et al. v. Holden, et al., No. CC-20-01579-E, in Dallas County Court-At-Law No. 5.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death.

