Consumers who purchased certain Well Beginnings, Meijer Baby, Little Journey, Wesley Farms, Burt's Bees Baby, Berkley Jensen, Parent's Choice, Earth's Best Organic, Comforts, Up & Up, Babies "R" Us, Member's Mark, and Bobbie Baby Brand Formula Product(s) between January 1, 2017, and July 21, 2022, could be affected by a proposed class action settlement

ROLLA, Mo., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the PBM Nutritionals Infant Formula Label Settlement.

What is this about?

There is a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit, White v. PBM Nutritionals, LLC, that alleges that certain Well Beginnings, Meijer Baby, Little Journey, Wesley Farms, Burt's Bees Baby, Berkley Jensen, Parent's Choice, Earth's Best Organic, Comforts, Up & Up, Babies "R" Us, Member's Mark, And Bobbie Baby brand formula products were deceptively packaged and labeled as being able to make a specific number of liquid ounce bottles of formula when following the directions for preparation and use. PBM Nutritionals denies these allegations and asserts that its labelling and marketing is truthful but has settled this case to avoid further litigation and distraction of resources from its business.

A complete list of the Products included in the settlement is available at www.PBMlabelSettlement.com or by calling (833) 512-2316 and requesting a copy of the Product list.

Who is included in the Settlement?

Consumers who live in the United States and purchased in the United States from January 1, 2017 through July 21, 2022 (for personal use only) certain Well Beginnings, Meijer Baby, Little Journey, Wesley Farms, Burt's Bees Baby, Berkley Jensen, Parent's Choice, Earth's Best Organic, Comforts, Up & Up, Babies "R" Us, Member's Mark, and Bobbie Baby brand Products (as identified on the list of Products at www.PBMlabelSettlement.com).

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement will provide up to $2,000,000 to pay valid claims as follows:

Consumers with proof-of-purchase can get $2.00 per unit up to a total of $30.00 per Household.

Consumer without proof-of-purchase can get $2.00 per unit up to a total of $10.00 per Household.

Consumers cannot submit claims under both categories.

Claims must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. Central Time on November 30, 2022 .

In addition, PBM Nutritionals will make changes to the way it labels the Products.

What options do consumers have?

Do Nothing. Consumers who do nothing will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and will give up any rights to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

Opt-Out. Consumers who do not want to be bound by the Settlement must exclude themselves by October 18, 2022 .

Object to the Settlement . Consumers may submit an objection and explain why they do not like the settlement. Objections must be submitted by October 18, 2022 .

File a Claim: Consumers can file a claim, with or without proof-of-purchase, by November 30, 2022 .

Complete instructions on how to file a claim, opt-out, or objection are found at www.PBMlabelSettlement.com or by calling (833) 512-2316.

The Court will hold a hearing on October 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Phelps County Circuit Court, 200 North Main Street Rolla, MO 65401 to hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and to consider attorney's fees and expenses of up to $600,000 and a Service Award for Class Representatives of up to a combined total of $17,500. Consumers may attend the Hearing, but they aren't required to.

Where to find more information?

This is only a summary. If you have questions or want more information about this lawsuit, the settlement, and consumers rights in the settlement, visit www.PBMlabelSettlement.com or by calling (833) 512-2316., or write to: White v. PBM Nutritionals, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

