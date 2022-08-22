Smart China Expo 2022 Opens to Promote China's International High-Tech Cooperation

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

A boy plays Go with a robot in the exhibition hall of SCE 2022, on 21st August 2022, Chongqing, China. (photo/ Ganxi Yi) (PRNewswire)

The Smart China Expo (SCE) 2022 is held in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from August 22 to 24, where development plans, latest achievements, and hot topics are discussed on the application of frontier technology of intelligent science on the building of smart city. Online exhibition is available here SCE.

The world-renowned scientists representing at the SCE 2022 include 2010 Nobel Prize winner Konstantin Novoselov, and 2021 Turing Prize winner Jack Dongarra, academics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, and heads of well-known enterprises like Changan Auto, Alibaba Group, and Huawei. They delivered video speeches to discuss new technologies, developments, and trends in "smart city" construction at the Opening Ceremony and Summit of the SCE today.

The Expo gathered more than 50 of the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune China 500 enterprises, including Huawei, Bosch, BOE, and Inspu, combined with the global release of Beitai Tianyuan numerical calculation software V2.0 and the launch of Baidu autonomous driving commercial operation scheme for the first time.

With an exhibition area of 90,000 square meters, 557 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions participates including Italy, more than 1560 application scenarios are presented in over 30 fields, and make extensive use of information technology such as naked eye 3D, Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR).

This year's SCE highlights the cutting-edge achievements showcase. Fifty eight new products such as a high-definition 8k decoder and intelligent machine workshop, 15 new technologies including desert socialization smart agriculture, 24 new applications like "city brain" big data platform, and 16 new achievements involving microchip and IntelliSense system, are presented at this session.

Focusing on "Smart City" this year, the SCE sets up the guest of honor province by Sichuan Province, aiming to accelerate the development of intelligent industries in Chengdu and Chongqing through cooperation.

This year marks the fifth year of the SCE, helping Chongqing to accelerate the construction of the smart city and promote the deep integration of digital technology, and economic and social development. With Chongqing as the fulcrum, the integration and exchange of advanced technologies between China and foreign countries will be further promoted in big data intelligence.

For more information on SCE2022, please visit

https://www.ichongqing.info/special/smart-china-expo-2022/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iChongqing