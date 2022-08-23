EPM Welcomes New CFO

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPM, one of the top mortgage lenders, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Majed Qminacci, a seasoned financial executive, as the Chief Financial Officer.

Qminacci comes to EPM with over fifteen years of experience and brings a wealth of financial knowledge as the company continues its growth. He will play a key role in the company's next stage of development. With his background in finance, capital markets, and technology, Qminacci brings a visionary perspective and leadership to EPM's finance divisions.

Most recently, Qminacci served as Senior Vice President of Mortgage for Ocwen Financial Corporation. Prior to Owen, he held leadership roles at Flagstar Bank and Stearns Lending, as well as Assistant Vice President, Corporate FP&A with Nationstar Mortgage. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Master of Applied Economics from Southern Methodist University.

"The work we put in may not necessarily be something we will see immediate benefits from, but it will strengthen our foundation and help those that follow us," says Eddy Perez, CEO & President. "With Majed Qminacci, we know that we will leave our industry and this organization better. We could not be more thrilled to have Qminacci join the EPM team."

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 50 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

