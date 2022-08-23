LG'S ECO-CONSCIOUS BOTTOM-FREEZER SHOWCASES TOP-TIER ENERGY EFFICIENCY AT IFA 2022

With Freshness-Enhancing Technology, LG's New Fridge is Ready to Wow the European Market

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is unveiling its latest bottom-freezer refrigerator for the European market at IFA 2022. The new model delivers a more sustainable kitchen with LG's energy-saving Inverter Linear CompressorTM, an upgraded internal compartment and cutting-edge 'freshness' technology that includes LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.

For added convenience, the new bottom freezer refrigerator can be remotely controlled and monitored via the LG ThinQ(TM) app, letting users manage settings and check the operational status from their smartphones. (PRNewswire)

LG's new bottom-freezer refrigerator boasts an 'A' energy rating - the highest rating for the European Commission's strict energy standards system1 – and employs an incredibly efficient and highly durable Inverter Linear Compressor. The bottom freezer offers a 10% reduction in annual energy consumption compared to other LG refrigerator models with an 'A' energy rating – helping consumers to reduce their household energy footprint and save on electricity bills.2

Additionally, the high-performing refrigerator comes with LG's freshness-enhancing technology – LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ LinearCooling™ that reduces temperature variations3 and helps keep food items fresh for longer periods of time.4 Plus, the DoorCooling+™ function sends out cold air from the top of the refrigerator compartment to hard-to-reach areas like the front door basket.

For added convenience, the new bottom freezer refrigerator can be remotely controlled and monitored via the LG ThinQTM app, letting users manage settings and check the operational status from their smartphones.

LG's new bottom freezer refrigerator was designed with a 2-step Folding Shelf, that can fold down to accommodate larger items when needed, and a Wine Rack that can store up to five bottles of wine at once. The fridge's interior also features LG's Metal Fresh™ that brings a sleek and modern look to the kitchen.

"The new bottom freezer fridge leverages LG's state-of-the-art technology to help keep food market-fresh while also delivering superb energy efficiency and a host of user-friendly features," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Designed with sustainability in mind and to provide a better kitchen experience, our new refrigerator offers the performance, convenience and style that the European market demands."

Visitors will have the opportunity to check out the stunning bottom-freezer refrigerator in matte-black finish, along with a host of other innovations for a better life at LG's booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 from September 2-6.

1 The European Commission revised its home appliances energy rating standards in March, 2021. As part of this, a new energy label ratings system was introduced, with ratings running from A to G instead of the previous scale of A+++ to D. (https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_818)

2 Based on the household refrigeration/freezer energy consumption test results according to IEC 62552 test standard. Annual energy consumption of LG's new bottom-freezer is 99KWh, whereas the annual energy consumption of conventional LG's bottom freezer is 110kh.

3 Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method, comparing average peak-to-peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LG refrigerator models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0.5C°), on no load and normal temperature setting. Results may vary in actual usage.

4 Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method measuring the time required for Bok Choy stored in the fresh food compartment of LG refrigerator model GBB72NSDFN to decrease in weight by five percent. Results may vary in actual usage.

