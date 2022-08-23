NGA delivers the 1st ever live Next Generation 9-1-1 Call in West Virginia

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, L.L.C. (NGA) a global leader in Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions successfully delivered the first NG9-1-1 call in the State of West Virginia this week. Plagued by legacy 9-1-1 call failures, the realization of Next Generation 9-1-1 could not come soon enough.

NGA, working closely with the Logan County Emergency Operations Center, deployed its end-to-end "carrier to PSAP" solution, including the Next Generation Core Service (NGCS), Emergency Service IP Network (ESInet) and the Call Handling System (CHS) to deliver 21st Century life savings services to the citizens of Logan County. The NGA NG9-1-1 system provides a robust, resilient Internet Protocol (IP) backbone replacing decades old 9-1-1 infrastructure.

The NextGen solution delivers features and functions that citizens have long waited for from their 9-1-1 system. The proliferation of smartphones and apps has pushed the legacy system to its breaking point. The NGA NG9-1-1 system provides more accurate location for call-routing and mapping, as well as Real-Time Text (RTT) for the deaf and hard of hearing. Live video and automatic crash notification data will be available soon.

Don Ferguson, NGA's CEO and Founder stated: "This is revolutionary for the 9-1-1 industry and an extraordinary stepping stone towards the continued improvement of 9-1-1 services in the State of West Virginia. The ability to deliver NG9-1-1 calls in Logan County is a monumental accomplishment. Ted Sparks, Director, Logan County Emergency Operations Center is my hero. Ted's dedication, vision, insight, and patience is the bedrock of this success."

Ted Sparks, ENP, Director of Logan County Emergency Operations Center stated: "Logan County 911 and NGA have sought diligently to move forward the lifesaving technology of 9-1-1 services. Just as importantly as that first 911 call in Haleyville AL on February 16th, 1968, Logan County 911 empowered by NGA completed the very 1st NG9-1-1 call in West Virginia from the NGA NGCS across the NGA ESInet to the NGA CHS. True NG9-1-1 is here with NGA and Logan WV 911."

Commission President, Danny Godby stated: "He was proud to be a part of the project and is happy to help bring this to the citizens of Logan County."

NGA's NEXiS Solutions Suite is the source for complete, customizable, and reliable NG9-1-1 solutions providing Public Safety Answering Point's (PSAP) end-to-end solutions that are 100% cloud based. Streamlining workflows and truly meeting the NENA i3 call flow per NENA's Detailed Functional and Interface Standards of Next Generation 9-1-1.

About NGA - Next Generation Advanced: NGA is a complete, customizable, and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 911 Cloud services to anywhere in the world. Our incremental deployment and patented technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

For more information, please visit https://nga911.com/, request information at sales@nga911.com or follow NGA on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Barb Winn

Chief Growth Officer

(714) 273-3049

barb.winn@nga911.com

View original content:

SOURCE NGA - Next Generation Advanced