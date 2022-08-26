3M Statement Regarding Bankruptcy Court Decision

3M Separation of Food Safety Business Remains on Track for Targeted September 1 Closing

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Indiana declined Aearo Technologies' request for a preliminary injunction to ongoing litigation against 3M related to Combat Arms Earplug Version 2 products.

Aearo Technologies and 3M disagree with the ruling and Aearo intends to appeal the decision. Aearo will continue in the chapter 11 proceedings, which it believes will offer a more efficient, equitable and expeditious pathway to resolution of these matters for all parties. 3M also will continue to vigorously defend its position in the multi-district litigation and in its appeals in that litigation.

3M continues to expect to complete the pending separation of its food safety business on the targeted closing date of September 1.

