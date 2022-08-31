Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to Keynote Blue Star Families Town Hall in One of His Last Appearances as National Health Leader

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 1, at 2:00 PM EST, Blue Star Families , a national non-profit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening communities, will convene a Blue Star Tips virtual town hall entitled "Be Healthy and Thrive this Fall '22".

Dr. Fauci announced last week that he will be stepping down from his leadership role in the presidential administration and as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Since the beginning of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci has been the leading voice on response and public education.

This panel will be one of the last opportunities to ask Dr. Fauci and other health experts on the most up to date health information as we head into fall. With the added challenge of possibly changing duty stations or worries about the ongoing health crises, this Blue Star Tips virtual town hall aims to provide information to make sure military families are supported and have the resources needed as they make these changes.

The event is free, and registration is required in advance: https://www.tfaforms.com/4999399

WHO: Anthony Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), U.S. National Institutes of Health

Shereef Elnahal, M.D., Under Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Jane Kim, M.D., MPH, Executive Director for Preventive Medicine, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Lieutenant General Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency

Jeanette Betancourt, Ed.D., Senior Vice President, U.S. Social Impact, Sesame Workshop

Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO, Blue Star Families



WHERE: Virtual Webinar

Register Here



WHEN: Thursday, September 1, 2022

2:00 PM EST

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, including the upcoming Blue Star Families Welcome Week events and opportunities to get involved, please visit bluestarfam.org.

