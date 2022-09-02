RaySearch and Leo Cancer Care join forces to enable upright radiotherapy

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A key milestone and partnership for the clinical implementation of upright radiotherapy has been announced. RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) and Leo Cancer Care in Horley, Great Britain, are joining forces to offer a streamlined treatment planning solution for upright treatments.

The partnership will see the integration of RayStation®*, the comprehensive treatment planning system offered by RaySearch, with Leo Cancer Care's upright radiation therapy technology. Enabling clinics adopting upright radiotherapy to now complete an end-to-end clinical workflow and providing the ability to plan external beam treatments, as well as leverage several features including adaptive therapy capabilities and multi-criteria optimization to provide accurate treatment plans. Also, RayCare®*, the next generation oncology information system offered by RaySearch, will be integrated with Leo Cancer Care's treatment technology. Together, the combination of RayCare, RayStation and Leo Cancer Care's solutions will provide a safe, efficient, and fully integrated platform for upright radiation treatments.

Priding itself on being "the more human way to deliver radiation therapy", Leo Cancer Care's solutions feature an upright patient positioning system and upright imaging technologies that are placed in front of a fixed radiation beam. The technology seeks to improve patient and clinician experience, which will be further solidified by the addition of the well adopted treatment planning solution from RaySearch.

Leo Cancer Care has completed the build of their first ever upright dual-energy, fan-beam CT scanner and are now acquiring images. Using these early images, the team at RaySearch have developed the capabilities within RayStation to plan upright treatments, even using images that are taken on complimentary imaging systems in the supine orientation.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We have been following the work of Leo Cancer Care for quite some time, and we find that their approach to radiation therapy is a smart, effective, and potentially revolutionizing development. Like so many of the other contributions to the field that bear the signature of Rock Mackie, the idea of upright radiation treatment is well thought out and makes a lot of sense for a very wide range of indications. I am happy that we have now taken the step to formalize the relationship with Leo Cancer Care and I believe our technologies have great potential together."

This collaboration will enable treatment planning for both of Leo Cancer Care's solutions for particle and photon therapy treatments. This partnership brings together the expertise needed to create the best possible solution for treatment planning in the upright orientation, Leo Cancer Care are experts in upright radiation therapy and RaySearch are the world-leading experts in treatment planning.

Stephen Towe, CEO and Co-founder of Leo Cancer Care says: "We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with RaySearch as we make this huge leap towards a clinical role out of the Leo technology. RayStation has had a huge impact on the world of treatment planning, and we are excited to be able to offer this new integrated solution to our partners across the globe."

If you are attending ASTRO 2022 make sure to stop by the RaySearch (3785) and Leo Cancer Care (4570) booths to find out more about this exciting collaboration.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3625080/1622561.pdf RaySearch Press Release September 2, 2022 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pr-leo-cancer-care-raysearch,c3085812 PR Leo-Cancer-Care RaySearch

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories