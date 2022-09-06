Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology, Expanding Its Engineered Bearing Portfolio with Complementary Products

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; www.timken.com ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has reached an agreement to acquire GGB Bearing Technology (GGB), a division of Enpro, Industries (including exclusive negotiations with respect to the French operations of GGB). Founded in 1899, GGB serves a variety of diverse customers, markets, geographies and applications with a product portfolio that complements existing Timken industry-leading engineered bearing solutions. GGB revenue is expected to be around $200 million in fiscal year 2022.

"GGB has a strong heritage of delivering high-performance products to well-established customers who are leaders in their respective industries," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "This acquisition provides strong synergies and meaningfully expands our business by adding complementary products with a solid growth outlook. GGB's leading portfolio of metal-polymer bearings will further Timken's ability to deliver the best solution to our customers' most challenging friction management applications. GGB also presents an excellent cultural fit for Timken, including a commitment to corporate social responsibility with a portfolio of environmentally sustainable solutions."

GGB is a global technology and market leader of premium engineered metal-polymer plain bearings with expertise in material science, surface engineering and tribology. With manufacturing facilities across the United States, Europe and China, GGB employs approximately 900 people and has a global engineering, distribution and sales footprint. The company's tribology solutions in plain bearing coatings complements Timken's leading positions in roller and ball bearings. GGB's products are used mainly in industrial applications, including pumps and compressors, HVAC, off-highway, energy, material handling and aerospace.

Timken will fund the transaction with cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Timken anticipates the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in the first full quarter after closing.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek , the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers , Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding realization of synergies, accretion, the expected future financial performance of the newly acquired business, and the timing of the closing of this transaction are forward-looking. The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the inability to successfully acquire and integrate the newly acquired business into the company's operations or achieve the expected synergies associated with the acquisition; negative impacts to the newly acquired business as a result of global conflicts and hostilities or inflation; unanticipated changes in business relationships with customers or their purchases from the newly acquired business; unanticipated litigation, claims, investigations or assessments; and adverse changes in the markets served by the newly acquired business. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

