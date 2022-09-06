Tusk Philanthropies Announces 2023 Anti-Hunger Applications to Fund and Run Political-Style Legislative Campaigns

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tusk Philanthropies, a nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in the United States, today issued its 2023 RFP (Request for Proposals). The RFP is being rolled out concurrently with the initiative's rebrand and new website . By utilizing a targeted political campaign-style approach nationwide, Tusk Philanthropies funds and closely collaborates with local organizations to pass hunger relief legislation at the state level and build both political and grassroots support.

As a Tusk Philanthropies grantee, organizations will be awarded a $25,000 capacity grant for internal operations. Additionally, they will receive support from lobbyists and communications firms to successfully run advocacy campaigns to pass legislation to solve hunger. For organizations that see a legislative path for expanding anti-hunger efforts in your state, the application is here with a deadline of September 30th.

In 2022, Tusk Philanthropies partnered with eight grantees, including Feeding Kentucky, Hunger Free Vermont, Hunger Free New Jersey, the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, The Greater Boston Food Bank, Maryland Hunger Solutions, D.C. Hunger Solution, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Tusk Philanthropies ran campaigns on the ground in each of these jurisdictions – helping Vermont become the third state to pass Universal School Meals, explicitly allowing 273,000 K-12 students in Kentucky to eat breakfast in the first 15 minutes of their 1st period class, and running a successful legislative effort in New Jersey that is awaiting the Governor's signature. Some 2022 grantees will continue their efforts into the 2023 legislative session.

"We're taking a completely different approach to philanthropy and believe that it truly allows us to achieve outsized and resilient results," said Bradley Tusk, CEO and Founder of Tusk Philanthropies. "We're the funders, the advocacy component, and the political operatives all in one – and we'll run relentless campaigns until every last person going hungry has enough to eat. Our partners are organizations willing to try new approaches to solving urgent problems and have a clear problem ready to be solved."

Tusk Philanthropies has won 18 campaigns with an 85% success rate and has helped unlock more than $1.5 billion in new government funding to feed those who are going hungry.

"Vulnerable populations don't have lobbyists, or PR firms, or political strategists. So we provide that firepower to get things done," said Tusk Philanthropies Anti-Hunger Campaign Director Lisa Quigley. "We know our approach works: in just a few short years, we've helped unlock more than $1.5 billion in new government funding to feed those who are going hungry. We are excited to scale that impact alongside our new 2023 partners."

About Tusk Philanthropies

Tusk Philanthropies, the family foundation of political strategist Bradley Tusk, is focused on making sure that people who are hungry have enough food to eat. Ensuring people have access to food is an immediate problem that the organization addresses every year by funding, developing, and managing legislative campaigns to expand and strengthen access to nutrition programs like Breakfast After the Bell, Universal School Meals, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To date, Tusk Philanthropies has helped secure state and federal funding to support school meals programs in Arizona, California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. To learn more, visit tuskphilanthropies.com.

