Café Valley Bakery Expands Decadent Swirled Bundt Cake Product Lineup

The new varieties will be available in nationwide retailers beginning in September

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Café Valley®, leading ready-to-eat bakery brand, is expanding its line of 16-ounce Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes with Tiramisu, Pumpkin Latte and Salted Caramel flavor varieties that will be available in grocers nationwide beginning this month.

Café Valley's newest Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes include Tiramisu, Pumpkin Latte and Salted Caramel flavors.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of these new decadent cakes to our existing lineup and our team has spent a significant amount of time experimenting with new flavor combinations to ensure the product captures the flavor and taste consumers are craving," said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. "Our new Swirled Bundt Cakes are pleasing to the eye and the taste buds. As consumers slice into and try each new cake, they will experience our unique flavor swirl and one-of-a-kind taste created by premium ingredients."

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley's newest Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes include:

Tiramisu : A combination of rich, dreamy and light, the Tiramisu Swirl Bundt Cake features coffee espresso and mascarpone cream-rum-flavored batters with a luscious, coffee glaze. It's topped with white and dark chocolate chips, and mocha accent icing.

Pumpkin Latte : The ultimate dessert for a potluck, the Pumpkin Latte Swirl Bundt Cake includes pumpkin spice espresso and milk latte batters with a toffee mocha glaze, and caramel accent icing.

Salted Caramel: The Salted Caramel Bundt Cake blissfully combines light and dark caramel batters to form an unforgettable treat topped with creamy dark caramel, white chocolate chips, caramel accent icing, and coarse sugar-salt dusting.

Café Valley's lineup of 16-ounce Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes also includes:

Triple Citrus Swirl : A refreshing flavor to enjoy on a sunny spring day, the Triple Citrus Swirl Bundt Cake features mandarin orange, key lime, and lemon batters with a rich yellow glaze. It's topped with white chocolate chips and orange accent icing.

Chocolate Espresso Swirl : Perfect for your next family gathering or dinner party, the Chocolate Espresso Swirl Bundt Cake includes chocolate and expresso batter with an elegant chocolate expresso glaze and an unforgettable caramel mocha icing accent.

Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl: The Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl Bundt Cake melds white chocolate and raspberry batter, topped with a white glaze, white chocolate chips and delicious raspberry-colored icing. This flavor combination is the perfect treat for your next gathering.

About Café Valley Bakery:

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.

