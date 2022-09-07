Equum Medical Partners with NRHA to Provide Rural Hospitals with Telehealth Specialist Care and Consulting

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equum Medical, a leading provider of telehealth-enabled specialty care to rural, critical access and community hospitals, has been named a Pipeline Partner of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). For more than 10 years, Equum's national network of world-class physicians has helped rural hospitals fill gaps in care delivery caused by a lack of specialists and cleared bottlenecks in patient flow resulting from inappropriate care transitions, adverse events and delayed discharge.

Equum Medical receives Partner Designation by NRHA to provide telehealth enabled acute care services from ED, to ICU, to virtual nursing and sitter programs. (PRNewswire)

"We aim to provide telehealth enabled care and keep patients in our rural communities" Equum CEO Corey Scurlock , MD, MBA

NRHA's mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education, and research to its 26,000 members across all 50 states. Equum is now one of the valuable resources available to NRHA members.

"We welcome the opportunity to start a dialogue with NRHA members, many of whom depend on telehealth services to be able to provide comprehensive care and keep patients in the community," said Equum CEO Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA. "In addition to working with individual NRHA members, we want to use this partnership to provide information and insight to all rural providers on how to navigate profound changes going on in the healthcare industry."

Equum doesn't sell technology; it uses trusted partner companies or the hospital's existing telehealth infrastructure for the video and audio feeds. Equum applies a proprietary algorithm to optimally distribute the capacity of its network of remote specialist physicians so that needed care is delivered to the right patients at the right time.

Equum's services include:

Tele-ED. On-demand multi-specialty clinical teams support surge/capacity and early intervention

Tele-Critical Care: Scheduled or continuous models of intensivist-led care for ED and ICU and step-down units

Virtual sitters. Remote observation program decreases adverse events at the bedside and reduces costs

Patient Transfer and Hospital Flow Optimization: Support level-loading and bed utilization to keep patients in-network

Post-acute Remote Patient Monitoring. Care teams support higher acuity care beyond the hospital into the home

Telehealth Maturity Consulting: Helps organizations implement a virtual care road map across the care continuum

"We are pleased to add to our Partnership Program a company with Equum's depth and breadth of service, quality of physician network and track record of success in delivering much-needed specialist expertise to rural hospitals," said Larry Bedell, Executive Director of NRHA Services Corp. "Telehealth at this level is needed to maximize resources and efficiency to meet rural hospitals' goal of equitable, affordable and high-quality care for all patients."

Equum Medical will participate in this years NRHA Rural Health Clinic and Critical Access Hospital Conference September 20-23 in Kansas City as a designated NRHA Partner. Find more information on this event and rural telehealth opportunities here.

About Equum Medical

Equum helps hospitals and health systems enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational and financial impact. Equum works with providers large and small, urban and rural, focusing on ensuring that medically underserved areas have access to world-class specialist expertise from physicians fully licensed in the states where they practice. Our work has special resonance for critical-access and rural hospitals, which can take advantage of our wide menu of services as well as our flexible and nimble approach to hybrid care. For more information, visit https://equummedical.com/

About NRHA

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research.NRHA's membership is made up of diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visit https://www.ruralhealth.us/

