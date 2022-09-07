Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name American Homes 4 Rent One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™

Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name American Homes 4 Rent One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™

Leading Single-Family Rental Operator and U.S. Homebuilder Recognized on Debut Real Estate List

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality, single-family homes for rent, has been honored by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™. American Homes 4 Rent placed 24th on this year's inaugural real estate list.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent) (PRNewswire)

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 23,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. In that survey, 87% of AMH's employees said the company is a great place to work. This number is 50% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Earning this coveted recognition means that AMH is one of the best companies to work for in the country and we owe this ranking to our dedicated team members who drive our values-based culture," said Lisa Phelps, Senior Vice President of Human Resources of American Homes 4 Rent. "We've built a team that represents the diverse residents we serve and works to provide them peace of mind in their homes. We take care of each other, so that together we can take care of the people who make their home with us."

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," said Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate."

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. Recent achievements include being named a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in select submarkets in 22 states. Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Real Estate™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Real Estate by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 23,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Megan Grabos

Media Relations

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent