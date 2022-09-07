Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County

Seasons at Sutton Preserve will offer eight ranch and two-story floor plans

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven.

These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. This notable new neighborhood will offer eight ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsOrlando), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Two of the plans—the Zinc and the Copper—will showcase the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage), an attached, extra-tall garage designed to accommodate a range of vehicles and storage needs.

Seasons at Sutton Preserve is ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. The community will also appeal to buyers relocating from Orange and Seminole Counties and Metro Orlando in search of more affordable housing options.

More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:

New ranch and two-story homes with open layouts and designer details

Up to 4 bedrooms and approx. 1,710 to 2,800 sq. ft.

Close proximity to Lakeland , Polk Parkway, I-4 and downtown Orlando

Easy access to notable schools, shopping, dining, sports facilities, parks and playgrounds

Near open space, trails and natural bodies of water, such as Lake McLeod and Eagle Lake

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Sutton Preserve will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Call 407.287.6285 for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

