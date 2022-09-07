Saputo Dairy USA Wins Big in the Cultured Category at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saputo Dairy USA (SDUSA, Saputo) has been recognized by the World Dairy Championship Expo by winning awards in several categories across the cottage cheese and sour cream divisions. (www.worlddairyexpo.com) Its awarded products include:

1 st place for Regular Cottage Cheese with Pineapple, scoring 99.75 points of 100

1 st place for Lite Sour Cream, scoring 99.6 points of 100; and

2nd place for All-Natural Sour Cream, scoring 99.7 points of 100

"We're extremely proud of the teams who craft these products with the utmost care," said Christina Fiocchi, SDUSA Director of Category Management. "This recognition is a testament to their hard work and expertise and reflects Saputo's commitment to producing high-quality products."

SDUSA produces a wide assortment of cultured products for the retail, foodservice, and industrial channels. Whether customers need products with superior hold, a cleaner label, or reduced fat, Saputo's rich and delicious products are meant to complement any application.

For more details and information on Saputo Dairy USA products, visit www.saputousafoodservice.com.

About Saputo Dairy USA

Saputo Dairy USA (SDUSA) is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licences for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. SDUSA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA, and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names, as well as under customer brand names. SDUSA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese, and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

