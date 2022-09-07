VGrid Energy Systems, Inc. Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VGrid Energy Systems, Inc. announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. The product, Persist™ Biochar, is now able to display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content.

Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and recently reauthorized by the 2018 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change.

"With the USDA BioPreferred Program product label, VGrid can further demonstrate the efficiency and effectiveness of our Persist™ premium biochar," said Greg Campbell, CEO at VGrid Energy Systems. "Created from pistachio shells, a biowaste that would otherwise end up in the landfill, our premium biochar is helping homeowners, golf course superintendents, vineyard managers and many others use less water, generate long-term soil health and, ultimately, reverse climate change."

Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"We applaud VGrid Energy Systems for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "Products from VGrid Energy Systems are contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum."

According to a report that USDA released in July 2019, biobased products contributed $459 billion to the U.S. economy in 2016 (a 17% increase from 2014) and support, directly and indirectly, 4.6 million jobs. The report's research team estimates the reduction of fossil fuels and associated GHG emissions from biobased products equivalent to approximately 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) prevented as of 2016.

The increased production of renewable chemicals and biobased products contributes to the development and expansion of the U.S. bioeconomy – where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals, and products.

About VGrid Energy Systems, Inc:

VGrid Energy Systems, Inc. focuses on innovative solution in renewable energy, carbon negativity and organic plant growth. The company started by delivering breakthrough technology to farmers and homeowners in its home state of California and it continues to expand its efforts across the country through strategic partnerships. VGrid is engaged in the research, development and prototyping of complex electromechanical systems with ongoing testing and refinement. With its Persist products, biochar and Bioservers, VGrid continues to provide ways for homeowners, businesses and large corporations to strive towards reversing climate change and creating a healthier environment.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program and Certified Biobased Product label

The BioPreferred Program is a USDA-led initiative that assists the development and expansion of markets for biobased products. The BioPreferred Program is transforming the marketplace for biobased products through two initiatives: mandatory purchasing requirements for Federal Agencies and Federal contractors and voluntary product certification and labeling.

Biobased products span a diverse range of applications, such as lubricants, cleaning products, chemicals and bioplastics. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label communicates a product's biobased content. Expressed as a percentage, biobased content is the ratio of non-fossil organic carbon (new organic carbon) to total organic carbon in a product. New organic carbon is derived from recently created materials. The total organic carbon in a product consists of new organic carbon and old organic carbon that originates from fossil carbon materials, such as petroleum, coal, or natural gas. More than 3,500 products have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product label. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label please visit www.biopreferred.gov , and follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BioPreferred .

VGrid Energy Systems, Inc. focuses on innovating carbon negative solutions in renewable energy. The company creates clean electricity and beneficial co-products, such as biochar and wood vinegar, from waste biomass which would otherwise be directed to a landfill. VGrid's mobile, high-temperature, gasification units have been operating in the Central Valley of California since 2019. Based on years of field data, the technology has proven its reliability, predictability, and scalability.

