D&S Marketing Systems, Inc. Partners with Magic EdTech to Launch AP Preparation eBooks

NEW YORK , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D&S Marketing Systems, Inc. (D&S), New York-based provider of Advanced Placement (AP) preparation books, has partnered with Magic EdTech to offer a solution for schools to access their publications digitally. This will empower schools that have opted for eBooks as they phase out of traditional physical textbooks. D&S digital initiatives for teachers and students will be powered by Magic EdTech's flagship technology solution, MagicBox™, an award-winning SaaS digital learning platform, accessed by over 6 million users globally.

Easing Learning Delivery and Access

With nearly 40 years of success in publishing AP preparation textbooks, D&S broadens its scope by providing access to its learning materials via a digital platform.

The company is an established leader in the AP preparation and review segment. Their offering includes learning resources authored and edited by the most reputed academics in the field. Today, thousands of private and public schools across the US use these resources to power their students for a bright future.

The transition to MagicBox™ will allow the company to offer AP preparation textbooks in a format compatible with multiple devices and operating systems. D&S will also continue to offer traditional physical textbooks for those who prefer them.

"We are excited to offer D&S eBooks to our schools! Not only can eBooks be delivered instantly, they can accommodate more learning styles and students can study anywhere at any time. Additionally, the app offers many features including bookmarking, searching, annotation, highlighting, teacher dashboard to track student analytics and more," says David Lederman, Founder and President of D&S. The company believes no job is more important than helping students learn, reach their full potential, and achieve success.

MagicBox's eReader will allow interactive and personalized learning in addition to online/offline capabilities for a smooth experience.

"This partnership is significant to us because it furthers our commitment to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in education and fulfilling our mission of Digital Education for Everyone," said Annu C Singh, Chief Product Officer at Magic Edtech.

About Magic Edtech

Magic EdTech is an NY-based technology company harboring 30+ years of Education experience. Its flagship platform, MagicBox™, helps create and conceptualize digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education.

About D&S Marketing Systems, Inc.

Since 1985, D&S has published Advanced Placement (AP) Preparation books for numerous subjects. It is an industry leader in AP preparation and review.

