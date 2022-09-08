Quantum StorNext File System Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Leading file system for video post-production and streaming applications now deploys in minutes on AWS, enabling simple remote access for collaborative video editing in the cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum® Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced the immediate availability of Quantum's StorNext™ file system as a subscription offering in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS Marketplace is one of the fastest ways to deploy StorNext shared storage and lets users connect from any location to edit video in the cloud as a team. Users can speed up post-production workflows by accessing data and collaborating remotely, eliminating the need to copy or transfer files between users.

"Today's announcement builds on the work Quantum and AWS have done to support customers in accelerating their journey to the cloud. This is the first time Quantum software is available for license and deployment on public cloud infrastructure, making it faster than ever to deploy and use StorNext," says Nick Elvester, general manager Primary Storage, Quantum. "Now our customers can quickly establish a shared storage environment in the cloud for creative users and easily move data between their on-premises and cloud StorNext environments to respond to new production demands."

StorNext is offered in a subscription model through AWS Marketplace without the need for hardware infrastructure buildout, custom configuration, or client software installation. This represents another step in Quantum's cloud strategy to meet customers' needs for agile production storage content operations which now includes StorNext, ActiveScale™ object storage systems supporting AWS Outposts, and Quantum's leading position in providing cold storage infrastructure to some of the world's largest hyperscalers.

StorNext in AWS Marketplace Availability

StorNext in AWS Marketplace is available in a choice of subscription periods in four configurations, starting at a complete StorNext environment of 12 terabytes (TB) of capacity. Each deployment can supplement existing StorNext installations in a hybrid model or as a fully cloud-based model to respond to emerging needs and requirements from customers and partners.

Each StorNext solution features a complete StorNext shared storage environment and includes:

StorNext file system deployments in a choice of configurations from 12TB to 62.5TB, with pre-configured, ready-to-use StorNext services to manage and monitor clients, storage volumes, and data movement services such as Quantum FlexSync™ and FlexTier™.

A range of subscription plans from monthly to multiple-year contracts to accommodate customer OPEX budgets. Usage-based consumption models count toward customer negotiated AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) purchase commitments.

Availability as a private offer from authorized Quantum and AWS Consulting Partners like Integrated Media Technologies and ThunderCat for custom pricing and other services.

Efficient support of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for bulk data storage, along with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS).

Easy connection via SMB with no client software installation or configuration required.

Optional Quantum Distributed LAN Client (DLC) available at no additional cost to give a native platform file-system experience on macOS, Windows, and Linux clients.

Optional tiering of data and content from StorNext volumes to Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier, or other AWS storage services.

"We have long been a trusted architect of StorNext workflows on physical and converged appliances. Now, as an AWS Consulting Partner we have a range of deployment options to offer StorNext environments on AWS to help customers respond to and plan for any data workflow, analysis, or protection need," said Nic Perez, chief technology officer for cloud at ThunderCat Technology.

"AWS Marketplace helps customers innovate faster and procure solutions more easily," said Mona Chadha, director AWS Marketplace and ISV Alliances. "Having Quantum's StorNext in AWS Marketplace will allow customers to build highly agile data and content workflows on AWS, addressing critical business needs and accelerating time to market."

Quantum's StorNext in AWS Marketplace is available immediately, and will be on display at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam, September 9-12 in Stand 7.C39. Customers also can purchase professional services offerings bundled with StorNext in AWS Marketplace from Quantum resellers and AWS Consulting Partners like Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) and ThunderCat. For more information, visit www.quantum.com.

