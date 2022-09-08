Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Health Equity Initiatives in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Area

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and support Komen's health equity initiatives in the Miami area and beyond. The Walk will be held on October 8, 2022, at Amelia Earhart Park.

Komen Logo (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further Komen's ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity revolution to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes.," said Sean Gross, State Executive Director, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Nature Valley, Ryder, Memorial Cancer Institute, Genentech, Fontainebleau Development, and the Dade County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Additionally, Sergio Mendoza will serve as the Executive Leadership Committee Chair and Laura Pastrana, anchor for CBS4 Miami will serve as Emcee of the event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Refreshments and an energy station with snacks and water

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

Fun Zone and video game truck sponsored by The Florida Panthers

Breakfast sponsored by McDonald's and The University of Miami

To support Komen throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, individuals can shop with local businesses through Downtowns Goes Pink, which will be held throughout the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area from October 1 – October 31. A portion of the proceeds from select businesses in the area will go toward Komen's mission to end breast cancer forever. For more information on participating businesses, please visit https://komenflorida.org/downtowns-go-pink/ in October to learn more.

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

Amelia Earhart Park

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida



Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022



7:00 AM Event Opens

8:30 AM Opening Ceremony

9:00 AM Walk



Register online at

www.komen.org/miamiwalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

