Susan G. Komen® Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Vital Breast Cancer Patient Services and Support

OC Community Support Needed for Patient Navigation and Screening and Diagnostics

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person OC MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in the community who are in need of direct patient services such as patient navigation and screening and diagnostics.

The Komen OC MORE THAN PINK Walk will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Newport Beach at Pacific Life Insurance Company at Fashion Island.

"We look forward to seeing our community that includes anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather again, in person, for this year's OC MORE THAN PINK Walk. Funds raised support Komen's work in research and patient care services that are important to our community including patient navigation and screening and diagnostics," said Robin Walker, Development Director of OC Susan G. Komen.

"For 30 years, Komen is a proud partner with our local OC community, and this year, our goal is to raise $550,000 to help people facing breast cancer today. With the economic downturn affecting those we serve, the demand for Komen services is greater than ever," said Walker. "We are grateful for everyone who is fundraising now, for our Walk Teams, sponsors and volunteers who make it possible for the women and men of OC facing breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer to receive the support they need."

Komen appreciates our returning Walk sponsors: Pacific Life Insurance Company; Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company; Kaiser Permanente Orange County; Mentor Worldwide LLC; City of Newport Beach; Hoag Family Cancer Institute; Pepsi/Frito-Lay; UCI Health; KABC-TV; and Cox Communications.

Komen is excited to welcome new sponsors for this year's OC Walk including Mother's Markets; Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions; Amgen; American Bone Health; Agendia; OC Fire Local 3631; Simplify Asset Management; Thales Avionics; Keck Medicine of USC Newport Beach; Breastlink/RadNet; and Ware Malcomb.

Additionally, Brianna Ruffalo, KABC-TV meteorologist and reporter, will serve as Emcee of the OC Walk.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the OC Walk:

Complimentary breakfast for Top Fundraisers

Free T-shirts for breast cancer survivors and MBC thrivers

Pathway of Hope Parade honoring breast cancer survivors and MBC thrivers

Hope Village where survivors and those living with MBC can gather

Anaheim Ducks Mascot Wild Wing will make a special appearance thanks to Pacific Premiere Bank

Participants can bring a photo to place with a special message to honor a loved one at the WE REMEMBER tent

RESEARCH, CARE, COMMUNITY, AND ACTION tents for participants to see how their support makes a difference in OC

Personalized back signs to share who serves as an inspiration to walk

Local sponsors and vendors providing educational and resource information for patients and survivors

DJ Desi to provide music

Live marching band

Komen OC MORE THAN PINK Walk

Pacific Life Insurance Company at Fashion Island

700 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92660

Newport Beach, California

Sunday, September 25, 2022

6:30 AM Event Opens

8:30am Pathway of Hope Parade & Opening Ceremony

9:00 AM MORE THAN PINK Walk Begins

Register Online for more information

https://www.komen.org/orangecountywalk

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

