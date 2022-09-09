New Report Reveals Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business' ESG Achievements in China

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its endeavor to realize the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has produced a special publication, 'CKGSB 2022 ESG and Social Innovation Report: Our Innovative Path towards Sustainable Development', bringing examples of how the business school pursues ESG goals in China.

Released on the 9th of September 2022, the report showcases CKGSB's innovative programs, original research, hands-on projects, interdisciplinary partnerships and global dialogues on the school's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and impact.

The report also highlights representative cases from the past two years in the CKGSB's social responsibility, featuring ESG-related courses among its programs, social innovation projects led by the school's staff, students and alumni, and unique insights from faculty's research on sustainability.

Emphasizing the social role of a business school like CKGSB, Founding Dean Xiang Bing writes in the report, "In this era of tectonic changes, business schools have an unshakable responsibility in helping individuals and institutions (companies and NGOs) to better navigate through these turbulent times, and to make the world a better place both economically and socially."

With ESG becoming an increasingly pertinent topic worldwide, the report includes CKGSB's work on realizing ESG goals in China and globally. Under 'Programs and Courses,' the report highlights the 'Social Innovation and Business for Good' field course, led by Professor of Marketing Zhu Rui (Juliet), which has been required of Executive MBA students since 2021. The course allows students to pinpoint societal problems, explore solutions under the guidance of mentors and professors, and initiate ESG practices in their institutions. In the 'Practice' section, the Ji'an Project shows how CKGSB contributed to the poverty alleviation efforts of Ji'an in Jiangxi province by integrating its core business – education and business management – into social innovation. In the 'Research' section, the report includes Professor Brian Viard's recent publication on China's air pollution and its economic costs, giving a mathematical model on pollution policy and economic growth.

This report has also been submitted to the United Nations' Responsible Management Education (PRME), to which CKGSB has been a proud signatory since November 24, 2008. As a signatory to PRME - a United Nations-supported initiative founded in 2007 -CKGSB aims to promote sustainability and equip today's business leaders with the tools to make changes for the future.

