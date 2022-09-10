KAY Jewelers Introduces Limited-Edition Styles Proceeds to Benefit Breast Cancer Alliance

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, KAY Jewelers® is proud to support Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA), by donating $20 for each piece of jewelry sold from their limited-edition Pink Lab-Created Opal styles during the month of October. These new styles, which are launching in September, and are created solely to support Breast Cancer efforts, will include a beautiful necklace, ring and earrings all featuring a Pink Lab-Created Opal with 10K Rose Gold.

"KAY is proud to be partnering with Breast Cancer Alliance once again. This impressive charity not only does research and community outreach, but they also provide important surgical fellowships that change lives. Having personally been impacted by this, it gives me great pride to have KAY assist them in this important fight," said Stephanie Lawler, VP of Merchandising for KAY Jewelers, Zales and Peoples.

Since its founding in 1996, Breast Cancer Alliance has committed to improving survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment, and cure. In that pursuit, BCA has become one of the most prominent breast cancer foundations in the US.

"We are honored to be partnering with KAY Jewelers again this year and are so appreciative of their continued support. It is partnerships like these that enable Breast Cancer Alliance to further its impact, funding critical, innovative, and life-saving grants which save lives and improve outcomes in breast cancer," noted Yonni Wattenmaker, BCA Executive Director.

These specially curated Pink Lab-Created Opal styles are available through October 31 while supplies last on Kay.com as well as in KAY stores nationwide. Each piece retails for $249.99. For more information, please visit www.Kay.com.

ABOUT BREAST CANCER ALLIANCE

Breast Cancer Alliance is one of the largest private non-corporate breast cancer organizations in the U.S. Breast Cancer Alliance has awarded over $32 million in grants supporting its mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment, and cure. To promote these goals, the organization invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support and screening for the uninsured and underserved.

For information about BCA visit: https://breastcanceralliance.org

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

