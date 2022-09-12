Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $89.8 billion as of August 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.2 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $4.2 billion and distributions of $180 million, partially offset by net inflows of $197 million.

Advisory $21,725 $46 ($1,052) $ - $20,719 Japan Subadvisory 9,704 24 (570) (78) 9,080 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,830 229 (340) - 5,719 Total Institutional Accounts 37,259 299 (1,962) (78) 35,518 Open-end Funds 44,363 (105) (1,921) (51) 42,286 Closed-end Funds 12,379 3 (342) (51) 11,989 Total AUM $94,001 $197 ($4,225) ($180) $89,793

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

