Fall into Fun as Luki Lab Expands Pinxies and House Monsters Lines and Debuts NEW DEXOR Brand!

Imaginative play comes to life with unique STEM sets and collectible plush figures!

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Luki Lab continues to bring innovation and fun to kids and kids at heart with NEW releases from Pinxies , House Monsters and the launch of the all new action–themed building set line, DEXOR ! Each brand inspires storytelling and imaginative exploration and opens up a world of endless entertainment for kids.

Pinxies, Dexor, House Monsters from Luki Lab (CNW Group/Luki Lab) (PRNewswire)

Kids will become engrossed in educational play with the STEM authenticated Pinxies and Dexor building sets. Both Pinxies and Dexor building sets feature highly detailed graphic paperboard panels and bold, colorful building links, as well as a variety of accessories. The character figures can interlock hands with each other and have interchangeable expressions to encourage storytelling for a well-rounded, educational experience.

Through the enchanting world of Pinxies, kids will learn to expand their imagination, play creatively, solve problems, and hone early construction skills with the new Pinxies Butterfly Hot Air Balloon and Pinxies Star Wish Tower creative building sets. They'll join adventurer and expert builder, Koral, as she navigates her way through the Pinxies' world, where discovery and making new friends is just the beginning.

Whether their taking flight in the hot air balloon or joining Koral in her quest to find a fallen star, they will enjoy endless build-and-play fun that includes:

Over 100 pieces to build impressively tall free–standing sets (18" tall Pinxies Butterfly Hot Air Balloon, Pinxies 22" tall Star Wish Tower )

1 Koral character with two interchangeable expressions

A sticker sheet for decorating

Buildable friends

Unique accessories, such as a pretend-play telescope tube with 3 interchangeable colored lenses (Pinxies Star Wish Tower)

Pinxies Butterfly Hot Air Balloon and Star Wish Tower retail for $29.99 and are available on lukilab.com and amazon.com

The new brand Dexor invites kids to enter the world of 10-year-old Derek, a regular kid who has a secret life as a young inventor! Not only does he love to design and build robots, but he also uses them to save his town from one disaster after another. When Derek is in the cockpit of his robot creations, he becomes Dexor, where he must save the world while also finishing his homework on time!

Kids can help Derek transform into Dexor with three action–themed building sets: Robot, T-Rex and Mini Jets. The Dexor figure from each set also fits inside the completed build's hatch for added play and storytelling, and all sets are compatible with one another for even more fun.

Each set includes

Over 90 pieces in each set

Derek character figure with two interchangeable expressions

Accessories

A sticker sheet for customizing

Dexor Robot and T–Rex retail for $19.99 and Dexor Mini Jets retail for $17.99. All sets are available on lukilab.com and amazon.com . In addition to the new sets, kids can follow along with Dexor's adventures with all-new animated short form episodes launching now on the Luki Lab Kids YouTube channel.

Fans of the mischievous House Monsters will be thrilled to meet the latest additions to the lineup – Blushy and Whirly! Blushy is the bathroom monster. She lives in the vanity and loves to eat all the soap! Whirly is the washer monster. She lives in the washing machine and munches on colorful socks.

Each new character:

Is made from soft plush with a unique texture specific to each character

Comes with its own habitat depicting where it lives in your house - designed for both play and display

Comes with its own I.D. card that shows the monster's home address (hiding place), favorite food and biggest fear

Each House Monster can be found on amazon.com for $18.99, as well as on lukilab.com .

To learn more about the Pinxies, Dexor and House Monsters brands, visit lukilab.com or follow Luki Lab on Instagram and Facebook .

About Luki Lab

LUKI LAB is an award-winning creator of distinctive toys and games sold worldwide via online, specialty, and mass-market retailers. Luki Lab brands include Pinxies, House Monsters, Gujo Adventure, Clawsome and Robomax, among others. The company has offices in Irvine, CA; Atlanta, GA; Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

