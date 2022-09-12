Hinduja Tech showcases its end-to-end EV Development expertise at 'The Battery and Electric Technologies Trade Show, North America', 2022

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Tech (HT), an integrated Product Engineering and Digital Technologies Solutions provider for the e-mobility industry, is participating in 'The Battery and Electric Technologies Trade Show, North America', 2022, between September 13 – 15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI.

Visit Hinduja Tech at booth #1160 to discover its end-to-end services & solutions for Electric Vehicle Development and Battery Integration Capabilities.

Hinduja Tech will showcase case studies and solutions for Battery Module Packaging & Integration involving the sub-systems like Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Thermal, and Hardware & Embedded Software. HT's cutting-edge Thermal Management & Simulation supports OEMs and Tier-1s in packaging and integrating the battery pack efficiently with the electric powertrain. Hinduja Tech's Cost Engineering & Sourcing team is also well-positioned to support through their established databases and processes. With 700+ Quality-Certified Supply Chain Partners, HT supports OEMs and Tier-1s through its frugal 'design to cost' process in identifying the right suppliers with robust manufacturing quality yet at a reduced cost.

"Hinduja Tech aims for a global leadership position in e-mobility by providing innovative and accurate engineering solutions. With over a dozen portfolios of end-to-end EV programs for a range of vehicle applications, the automotive clients can expect answers to many first-time complex engineering questions such as Optimum Battery Tray Design or Optimized Battery Disconnect Unit arising from Electrification," stated Vijay Malik, President - Americas and Global Marketing, Hinduja Tech.

About The Battery Show

The Largest 'Battery and Electric Vehicle Technologies Trade Show' in North America brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. This platform provides the opportunity to Discover, Upgrade and Connect with leading industry experts in the automotive electrification space. This year, the show will look forward to 10,000+ attendees, 750+ suppliers, and 150+ speakers.

About Hinduja Tech

Hinduja Tech, part of the multi-billion-dollar Global Business Conglomerate, Hinduja Group, is the integrated Product Engineering and Digital Technologies Solutions provider for the mobility industry with a global delivery model. Hinduja Tech is committed to accelerating its client's journey towards sustainable profitable innovation.

As a partner of choice, Hinduja Tech works with leading automotive organizations (OEMs & Tier-X Suppliers) and disruptive mobility players in the US, Mexico, Canada, India, the UK, Germany, Japan, China, and Romania.

Hinduja Group, headquartered in the UK, has a presence in over 38 countries and employs a total of 200,000 people. Hinduja Group has a significant presence in Commercial Vehicle Engineering & Manufacturing verticals.

