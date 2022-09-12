Labaton Sucharow Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Persons and Entities that Purchased Publicly Traded Common Stock Pursuant and/or Traceable to the Offering Documents Issued in Connection with Benefitfocus, Inc's March 1, 2019 Secondary Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF NEW YORK



CITY OF PITTSBURGH COMPREHENSIVE MUNICIPAL

PENSION TRUST FUND, Individually and on Behalf of All

Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. BENEFITFOCUS, INC., et al., Defendants.

Index No. 651425/2021 IAS Commercial Part 53 Hon. Andrew Borrok

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with Benefitfocus, Inc.'s ("Benefitfocus" or the "Company") March 1, 2019 secondary public offering and/or who subsequently purchased or otherwise acquired Benefitfocus publicly traded common stock from March 1, 2019 through November 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, that Lead Plaintiff City of Pittsburgh Comprehensive Municipal Pension Trust Fund, on behalf of itself and the proposed Settlement Class,1 and Benefitfocus and the other Defendants in the Action, have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") in the amount of $11,000,000 that, if approved, will resolve the Action in its entirety (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Andrew Borrok, on December 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EST, before the Court, either in person at the Supreme Court, New York County, Courtroom 238, 60 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007, or remotely using directions that will be posted in advance on the Settlement website, in the Court's discretion (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated April 11, 2022; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Net Settlement Fund; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website dedicated to the Settlement, www.BenefitfocusSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Benefitfocus Securities Settlement

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173114

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Alfred L. Fatale III, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

settlementquestions@labaton.com

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than December 27, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and you do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by the Settlement and all judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than November 10, 2022. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely and validly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will remain in the Settlement Class and that means that, upon the Effective Date of the Settlement, you will release all Plaintiff's Released Claims against the Defendant Releasees.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be mailed to the Court and counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than November 10, 2022.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK COUNTY

1 All terms not defined herein shall have the definition assigned to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated April 11, 2022.

