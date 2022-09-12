Wolters Kluwer Announces Extension of Kluwer Arbitration's Partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration

The partnership will provide users with access to unique, high-quality, and up-to-date publications on international commercial arbitration

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the renewal of Kluwer Arbitration's partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), providing users with access to vital materials on arbitration law and practice. All ICCA publications are available on Kluwer Arbitration.

Through Wolters Kluwer's relationship with ICCA, customers will have access to court reporting on key arbitration conventions, a unique set of anonymized awards from major institutions, country overviews, topical reports, and in-depth analyses of past and current issues by leaders in the field. ICCA provides arbitrators with this valuable content across its publications, including the ICCA Yearbook, ICCA Handbook, ICCA Congress Series, ICCA Reports Series, and ICCA NYC Series. ICCA's excellent content combined with technology will help arbitrators find the right arguments as they build their cases and in general, support arbitration specialists in their daily practice.

"Through our partnerships with industry leading organizations such as ICCA, we are able to provide customers with the most complete, in-depth, and up-to-date online arbitration service across the field," said Gwen de Vries, Director of Content and Market Development for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are very proud to continue our partnership with ICCA to not only empower arbitration practitioners to develop case-winning strategies for their clients, but also support ICCA's mission to advance the use of international dispute resolution worldwide."

The International Council for Commercial Arbitration is a non-governmental organization (NGO) that seeks to promote, develop, and harmonize the use of international dispute resolution worldwide and contribute to critical debate in the arbitration field. Since its founding, ICCA has developed into a 1000-member-strong, global organization responsible for the largest regular Congress dedicated to international arbitration as well as leading publications on the subject.

"ICCA is pleased to continue our long-term collaboration with Wolters Kluwer to deliver high-quality curated resources to the arbitration community," said Lucy Reed, ICCA President. "Together with Wolters Kluwer, we look forward to expanding our collections and developing innovative products and tools that will serve the many and varied needs of arbitration specialists."

