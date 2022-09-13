Femtech Innovator Willow® Expands Product Suite to Offer a Line of Accessory Bags and Cases for Willow Pumps

The Pump Anywhere™ cases and bags further Willow's commitment to build

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader and creator of the first and only spillproof, in-bra breast pump, announced today its new line of accessories revolutionizing mom's most requested products. Willow introduced its first collection of bags and cases, the Pump Anywhere™ cases and bags, created for its popular pumps. These thoughtfully designed and elegant bags help to create a full-circle, stress-free pumping experience.

Available today on OneWillow.com, the Pump Anywhere case and bag are stylishly designed for moms on the go to keep their pump safe and milk cold.

Pump Anywhere Case ($59.99) : The sleek and discreet case is designed to protect your pump and your freedom with its compact, easy-to-clean design that moms have been asking for. With a mesh pocket to securely organize pumping must-haves, the Pump Anywhere Case fits perfectly in your bag or can be carried separately.

Pump Anywhere Bag ($179.99) : A chic bag to organize your Willow pumping essentials, all while keeping your milk cold while on the go. The ultra-versatile bag has a removable milk cooler and adjustable straps that can be worn three ways (backpack, crossbody, or shoulder bag) and is made of cruelty-free vegan leather for a premium look and feel, and easy cleaning.

"I searched high and low for beautiful, practical pump bags when I was breastfeeding my little ones. I remember being so underwhelmed with the choices and thinking there has to be a better option," said Laura Chambers, CEO of Willow. "Our new Pump Anywhere bags and cases are functional and sophisticated pump bags that fit mom's lifestyle, while meeting her needs. We considered every detail of the Pump Anywhere bags and cases to ensure they were delightful and practical - from the premium material to the variety of ways the bag can be carried, to the discreet style. The Pump Anywhere line is one that moms will want to carry even when they are no longer pumping."

The new accessories join Willow's product suite of pumps, bras and other enhancements aimed to allow more moms to access a better pumping experience.

In March 2022, Willow unveiled Willow Go™ , its more affordable breast pump offering moms the freedom to cut the cord from traditional pumps. Both Willow Go and Willow® 3.0 , the most mobile of any breast pump offering spillproof, 360 mobility, gives moms access to modern technology to pump completely hands-free and discreetly with no cords, tubes, dangling bottles or loud, bulk motors. These FDA-approved, hospital-grade suction pumps are available at OneWillow.com , as well as covered by insurance and FSA/HSA eligible.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow Innovations, Inc. forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the femtech company is on a mission to build solutions to mom's most meaningful problems through a wide-range of products, pumps and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

