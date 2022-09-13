Increased Spending on Sewer Infrastructure Drives Demand for Pipe

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new study, Storm & Sanitary Sewer Pipe, demand for storm sewer pipe is anticipated to grow 4.3% per year to $5.5 billion in 2026. Gains will be driven by:

increased spending on sewer infrastructure

increased spending on the construction and repair of highways, which tends to coincide with storm sewer and drainage pipe installation or replacement, as pipe is required to drain water from roads and is less costly to install while roads are being built

improvement and repair activity on buildings, which will support gains for drainage pipe, especially in the commercial segment where drainage pipe is needed to prevent water accumulation in parking lots

Plastic was the leading pipe material used in storm sewer applications, accounting for 44% of demand in 2021:

Plastic has increased its lead over concrete – particularly in small and medium diameters – due to performance advantages such as light weight, ease of handling, and moderate cost.

Growth in demand for corrugated HDPE accounts for the majority of these gains.

Other plastics such as PVC and polypropylene also see use in this segment on a more limited basis.

Advances for concrete pipe will be supported by ongoing use of concrete pipe in culverts and other applications where large diameters are required.

