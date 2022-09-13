AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Last Call: Ram Offers Diesel Enthusiasts Final Opportunity to Purchase Benchmark Ram 1500 EcoDiesel (PRNewswire)

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production concludes in January 2023 after nearly a decade of light-duty diesel powertrain leadership

Ram celebrates its commitment to powertrain leadership with a truckload of pioneering fuel-saving systems, efficient mild-hybrid engines and with a portfolio of electrified options on the horizon

Ram 1500 lineup offers the most fuel-efficient 4x4s and the quickest, fastest and most powerful pickup truck straight from the factory

Ram Truck is commemorating nearly a decade of EcoDiesel production and the benchmark powertrain innovation it produced. The stand-alone truck brand is offering consumers a final opportunity to order its Ram 1500 EcoDiesel model. Production of the 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will conclude in January 2023, marking the end of an era.

Introduced in 2014, with a significant upgrade integrated for the 2020 model year, the EcoDiesel V-6 engine provided a host of impressive powertrain milestones only seen in a Ram truck.

"Our Ram EcoDiesel V-6 engine has delighted consumers with the highest half-ton diesel torque rating and towing capability while being the first to exceed 1,000 miles of range," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "As we quickly pivot toward an electrified future, we wanted to celebrate this last EcoDiesel milestone by offering our loyal light-duty diesel enthusiasts a final opportunity to order the truck they love."

Ram will offer a 1500 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pickup truck in 2024, a full portfolio of electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all segments by 2030.

The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in Crew Cab 4x4 models and can be ordered now. EcoDiesel will be available in Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited models.

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Milestones

2014

3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel Engine Introduced

The Ram 1500 was the first modern half-ton, full-size pickup to offer durable, efficient diesel technology. With the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel's historic debut, Ram customers could enjoy class-leading fuel economy and range, along with torque that was unsurpassed by any full-size truck with a V-6 engine. The EcoDiesel-powered 2014 Ram 1500 earned a 28-mpg rating from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the best highway-cycle test result ever achieved by a half-ton, full-size pickup. It also exceeded the EPA highway rating for the top-ranked midsize pickup.

This 28-mpg rating opened the flood gates when dealers opened for orders – more than 8,000 trucks equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine were sold in the first 72 hours of availability. Initial demand was strong as demonstrated by the number of orders already paid for by customers — twice the corporate average of sold customer orders on a truck that had yet to be test driven at the time.

2020

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel - America's Half-ton Diesel Torque Leader

The 2020 Ram 1500 was America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The new-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel reinforced Ram Truck's commitment to powertrain leadership and led the segment in fuel economy. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 4x2 scored 32 mpg highway and 29 mpg highway for 4x4 models. Ram EcoDiesel's range exceeded 1,000 miles per fill-up, the highest among all pickup trucks. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel was available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

