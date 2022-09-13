Taylor James, a Tag Company, Receives Two Creativepool Awards

Exceptional Creative for AirWick and Wondrium Awarded People's Choice

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor James, a Tag company providing multi-channel content creation and production, received two Creativepool People's Choice awards, in the Production Company and Advertising: Digital categories.

This marks the third consecutive year the integrated production studio received recognition from Creativepool for its high-quality ideation and creative concepting design for brands' campaigns.

Ajit Kara, Tag Americas CEO shared, "I am constantly amazed at the creativity and productivity of our Taylor James team. Being that these campaigns were voted on by the public and their peers means even more. What Taylor James is able to accomplish for our clients is simply incredible."

In the Production Company category, Taylor James' "Bursting" spot for AirWick conveyed how other scents can overwhelm, but AirWick's "Fresh New Day" scents do not. Using a New England house set, air cannons, and a real-flower potpourri, the 'bursting' scene features the outside of the house as potpourri shoots through windows and doors.

Taylor James won the People's Choice in the Advertising: Digital category for two whimsical mixed media spots, "I Wonder" and "Bird," launching Wondrium, an educational streaming service. The uniquely styled animation used original songs, historic characters, and zany stories to epitomize the client's breadth of services.

Jay Harwood, Executive Creative Director for Taylor James, also commented, "These two winning campaigns really showcase the range of work we do. Our incredibly talented team at Taylor James loves building productions from start to finish and are passionate about their craft."

Creativepool is a global creative industry network that showcases talented professionals' works with its "Annual Awards."

Kara added, "I'm thrilled about these Creativepool awards and excited for what's to come for Tag, Taylor James, and our clients."

About Tag

Tag is a global creative production powerhouse to brands and agencies worldwide.

We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation, to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions that grow alongside your brand and objectives.

Our ability to create and amplify compelling content is unparalleled, and we work hard and fast with one aim: to make your brand stand out.

View original content:

SOURCE Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.